Rangers 10, Angels 0

Rangers 10, Angels 0

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 11:11 pm 07/07/2017 11:11pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Franklin lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Revere cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Pujols dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Simmons ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Pennington ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163
Young Jr. lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Totals 27 0 3 0 1 9
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .251
Gomez cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .250
Mazara rf 3 3 2 3 2 0 .259
Beltre 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .289
Gallo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Odor 2b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .222
Lucroy c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .255
Napoli 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .194
1-Kozma pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Profar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .172
DeShields lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Totals 34 10 12 10 4 5
Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 3 0
Texas 350 002 00x—10 12 0

1-ran for Napoli in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 1, Texas 5. 2B_Lucroy (14). HR_Beltre (6), off Nolasco; Odor (17), off Nolasco; Mazara (12), off Morin. RBIs_Mazara 3 (55), Beltre 3 (25), Odor 2 (40), Lucroy 2 (25). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Napoli). RISP_; Texas 4 for 6.

GIDP_Escobar 2, Maldonado, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron); Texas 3 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Profar, Napoli).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolasco, L, 4-10 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 2 66 5.06
Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.84
Paredes 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 3.86
Morin 2 4 2 2 0 1 31 6.91
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, W, 4-0 7 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 95 3.51
Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.35

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:49. A_40,276 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

