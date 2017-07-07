Rangers 10, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Franklin lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Revere cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Pujols dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Simmons ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Pennington ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Graterol c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Young Jr. lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Totals 27 0 3 0 1 9

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .251 Gomez cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Mazara rf 3 3 2 3 2 0 .259 Beltre 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .289 Gallo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Odor 2b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .222 Lucroy c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .255 Napoli 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .194 1-Kozma pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Profar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .172 DeShields lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Totals 34 10 12 10 4 5

Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 3 0 Texas 350 002 00x—10 12 0

1-ran for Napoli in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 1, Texas 5. 2B_Lucroy (14). HR_Beltre (6), off Nolasco; Odor (17), off Nolasco; Mazara (12), off Morin. RBIs_Mazara 3 (55), Beltre 3 (25), Odor 2 (40), Lucroy 2 (25). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Napoli). RISP_; Texas 4 for 6.

GIDP_Escobar 2, Maldonado, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron); Texas 3 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Profar, Napoli).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco, L, 4-10 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 2 66 5.06 Petit 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.84 Paredes 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 3.86 Morin 2 4 2 2 0 1 31 6.91 Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 4-0 7 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 95 3.51 Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40 Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.35

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:49. A_40,276 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.