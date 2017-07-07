Rangers 10, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Franklin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Revere cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Simmons ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Pennington ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Graterol c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Young Jr. lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Gomez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Mazara rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.259
|Beltre 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.289
|Gallo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|1-Kozma pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Profar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|DeShields lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|350
|002
|00x—10
|12
|0
1-ran for Napoli in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 1, Texas 5. 2B_Lucroy (14). HR_Beltre (6), off Nolasco; Odor (17), off Nolasco; Mazara (12), off Morin. RBIs_Mazara 3 (55), Beltre 3 (25), Odor 2 (40), Lucroy 2 (25). S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Napoli). RISP_; Texas 4 for 6.
GIDP_Escobar 2, Maldonado, Lucroy.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Cron); Texas 3 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Beltre, Odor, Napoli), (Odor, Profar, Napoli).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco, L, 4-10
|1
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|66
|5.06
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.84
|Paredes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|3.86
|Morin
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|6.91
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 4-0
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|95
|3.51
|Jeffress
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6.35
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_2:49. A_40,276 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.