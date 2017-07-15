Rangers 1, Royals 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Napoli 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Gomez cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .254 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257 1-Gallo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .192 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 DeShields lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Totals 29 1 5 1 0 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Cain cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .272 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Moss dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Totals 30 0 4 0 2 7

Texas 000 000 001—1 5 0 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 4 0

1-ran for Lucroy in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Napoli (1). RBIs_Choo (43). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Odor); Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio, Cain 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 5.

GIDP_Odor, Perez.

DP_Texas 1 (Claudio, Odor, Napoli); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 5 99 3.05 Leclerc, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 3.38 Claudio, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.64 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 5-6 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 4 91 3.51 Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.41

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 1-0, Claudio 1-0, Herrera 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:32. A_32,907 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.