Rangers 1, Royals 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|1-Gallo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|DeShields lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|0
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Moss dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|7
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
1-ran for Lucroy in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Napoli (1). RBIs_Choo (43). S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Odor); Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio, Cain 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 5.
GIDP_Odor, Perez.
DP_Texas 1 (Claudio, Odor, Napoli); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|99
|3.05
|Leclerc, W, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.38
|Claudio, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.64
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 5-6
|8
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|91
|3.51
|Herrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.41
Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 1-0, Claudio 1-0, Herrera 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:32. A_32,907 (37,903).
