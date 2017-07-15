Rangers 1, Royals 0

|Texas
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moss dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Napoli (1). S_DeShields (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hamels
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Leclerc W,2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Duffy L,5-6
|8
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Herrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:32. A_32,907 (37,903).
