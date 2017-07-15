501.5
Rangers 1, Royals 0

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 9:56 pm 07/15/2017 09:56pm
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 4 0 1 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 0 1 0
Napoli 1b 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Gomez cf 3 0 2 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 2 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 Moss dh 3 0 1 0
Gallo pr 0 1 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Chrinos c 0 0 0 0
DShelds lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 30 0 4 0
Texas 000 000 001—1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0

DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Napoli (1). S_DeShields (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hamels 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 5
Leclerc W,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Claudio S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Duffy L,5-6 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 4
Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:32. A_32,907 (37,903).

