Rangers 1, Royals 0

Texas Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 0 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 4 0 1 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 0 1 0 Napoli 1b 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Gomez cf 3 0 2 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 Moss dh 3 0 1 0 Gallo pr 0 1 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Chrinos c 0 0 0 0 DShelds lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 30 0 4 0

Texas 000 000 001—1 Kansas City 000 000 000—0

DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (18). 3B_Napoli (1). S_DeShields (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hamels 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 5 Leclerc W,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Claudio S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Duffy L,5-6 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 4 Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:32. A_32,907 (37,903).

