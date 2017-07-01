Pregame.com Line

501

July 1, 2017
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -150 Philadelphia +140
Chicago -130 at CINCINNATI +120
San Francisco -125 at PITTSBURGH +115
Miami -110 at MILWAUKEE +100
Washington -122 at ST. LOUIS +112
at ARIZONA -130 Colorado +120
Los Angeles -180 at SAN DIEGO +165
American League
at TORONTO -105 Boston -105
at DETROIT -116 Cleveland +106
Tampa Bay -108 at BALTIMORE -102
at HOUSTON -113 New York +103
at CHICAGO -125 Texas +115
at KANSAS CITY -137 Minnesota +127
Seattle -127 at LOS ANGELES+117
Interleague
at OAKLAND -155 Atlanta +145

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

MLB News