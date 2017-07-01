Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-150
|Philadelphia
|+140
|Chicago
|-130
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+120
|San Francisco
|-125
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|Miami
|-110
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+100
|Washington
|-122
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+112
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Colorado
|+120
|Los Angeles
|-180
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+165
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-105
|Boston
|-105
|at DETROIT
|-116
|Cleveland
|+106
|Tampa Bay
|-108
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-113
|New
|York
|+103
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|Texas
|+115
|at KANSAS CITY
|-137
|Minnesota
|+127
|Seattle
|-127
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES+117
|Interleague
|at OAKLAND
|-155
|Atlanta
|+145
