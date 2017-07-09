501.5
Pirates RHP Taillon scratched due to flu-like symptoms

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 1:02 pm 07/09/2017 01:02pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs due to flu-like symptoms.

The Pirates say Taillon is being treated by their medical staff. He is day to day.

Right-hander Chad Kuhl will take Taillon’s place for Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field.

The 25-year-old Taillon is 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

