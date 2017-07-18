501.5
Pirates rally past Brewers 4-3 in Marte’s return

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 10:11 pm 07/18/2017 10:11pm
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Andrew McCutchen as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Marte went 1 for 3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He also walked in the sixth, coming around to score on Harrison’s 11th home run of the season that tied the game. David Freese put the Pirates ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Oliver Drake (3-3) later in the inning.

Ivan Nova (10-6) survived six innings to get the win. Felipe Rivero worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his eighth save. Pittsburgh won its third straight and pulled within five games of the first-place Brewers in the crowded NL Central.

Travis Shaw went 3 for 4, including a three-run homer off Nova in the third but was ejected in the eighth for arguing with home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski. Eric Thames, Hernan Perez and Manny Pina all had two hits each but Milwaukee left eight runners on while losing its third straight for the first time since early June.

