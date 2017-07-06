Pirates 6, Phillies 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Osuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Jaso ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McCutchen cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Polanco rf
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Moroff ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.095
|Kuhl p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Frazier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nava lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Joseph 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Altherr rf-cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelly lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Blanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|300
|030—6
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|200—3
|6
|0
a-lined out for Hellickson in the 6th. b-struck out for Watson in the 9th.
E_Diaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McCutchen 2 (18), Bell (14), Diaz (6), Joseph (14). HR_Bell (16), off Hellickson; Polanco (7), off Hellickson. RBIs_Bell 3 (42), Polanco 2 (22), Diaz (14), Altherr 2 (43). SB_Polanco (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison, Bell, Moroff 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 1.
GIDP_Franco, Joseph, Herrera.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 3-6
|7
|6
|3
|2
|3
|3
|95
|5.03
|Watson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.89
|Nicasio, S, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.54
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|77
|4.49
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.35
|Benoit, L, 1-3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|4.54
|Pinto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.00
|Milner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Pinto 1-0, Milner 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:58. A_33,059 (43,651).
