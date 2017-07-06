501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pirates 6, Phillies 3

Pirates 6, Phillies 3

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 10:00 pm 07/06/2017 10:00pm
Share
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Osuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Jaso ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
McCutchen cf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .289
Bell 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .229
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Polanco rf 4 2 4 2 0 0 .258
Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266
Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .095
Kuhl p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Frazier lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Totals 38 6 11 6 2 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nava lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Joseph 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Altherr rf-cf 2 0 2 2 1 0 .280
Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelly lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Knapp c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Blanco 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perkins rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 6 2 3 4
Pittsburgh 000 300 030—6 11 1
Philadelphia 001 000 200—3 6 0

a-lined out for Hellickson in the 6th. b-struck out for Watson in the 9th.

E_Diaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McCutchen 2 (18), Bell (14), Diaz (6), Joseph (14). HR_Bell (16), off Hellickson; Polanco (7), off Hellickson. RBIs_Bell 3 (42), Polanco 2 (22), Diaz (14), Altherr 2 (43). SB_Polanco (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison, Bell, Moroff 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 1.

GIDP_Franco, Joseph, Herrera.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, W, 3-6 7 6 3 2 3 3 95 5.03
Watson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.89
Nicasio, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.54
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson 6 5 3 3 0 4 77 4.49
Neshek 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.35
Benoit, L, 1-3 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 29 4.54
Pinto 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.00
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Pinto 1-0, Milner 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:58. A_33,059 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?