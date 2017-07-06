Pirates 6, Phillies 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harrison 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Osuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Jaso ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 McCutchen cf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .289 Bell 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .229 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freese 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Polanco rf 4 2 4 2 0 0 .258 Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .095 Kuhl p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Frazier lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 38 6 11 6 2 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nava lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Joseph 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Altherr rf-cf 2 0 2 2 1 0 .280 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kelly lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Knapp c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .256 Blanco 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perkins rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 3 6 2 3 4

Pittsburgh 000 300 030—6 11 1 Philadelphia 001 000 200—3 6 0

a-lined out for Hellickson in the 6th. b-struck out for Watson in the 9th.

E_Diaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McCutchen 2 (18), Bell (14), Diaz (6), Joseph (14). HR_Bell (16), off Hellickson; Polanco (7), off Hellickson. RBIs_Bell 3 (42), Polanco 2 (22), Diaz (14), Altherr 2 (43). SB_Polanco (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Harrison, Bell, Moroff 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 1.

GIDP_Franco, Joseph, Herrera.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, W, 3-6 7 6 3 2 3 3 95 5.03 Watson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.89 Nicasio, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.54 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson 6 5 3 3 0 4 77 4.49 Neshek 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.35 Benoit, L, 1-3 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 29 4.54 Pinto 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.00 Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Pinto 1-0, Milner 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:58. A_33,059 (43,651).

