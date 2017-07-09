Phillies 7, Padres 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Pirela lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Aybar ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Szczur rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Cahill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Cordoba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d-Sanchez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altherr rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.251
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Rupp c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Kelly 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|a-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|0
|9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|022
|001
|20x—7
|9
|0
a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 5th. b-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. c-grounded out for Neshek in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Torres in the 9th.
E_Spangenberg (4). LOB_San Diego 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Aybar (11), Altherr (18). HR_Williams (1), off Cahill; Rupp (6), off Cahill; Galvis (9), off Cahill; Herrera (6), off Stammen; Altherr (14), off Maton; Galvis (10), off Maton. RBIs_Sanchez (8), Altherr (44), Galvis 3 (37), Williams (1), Herrera (29), Rupp (15). SB_Altherr (5). CS_Williams (1). SF_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pirela 2, Spangenberg 2, Cahill); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
GIDP_Williams.
DP_San Diego 2 (Hedges, Aybar), (Aybar, Asuaje, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 3-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|88
|3.38
|Stammen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.53
|Maton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|4.50
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.54
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, W, 1-7
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|71
|4.63
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.55
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.27
|Benoit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.41
|Neris
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.52
HBP_Eickhoff (Margot), Cahill (Altherr). WP_Eickhoff, Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:45. A_21,184 (43,651).
