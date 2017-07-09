501.5
Phillies 7, Padres 1

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:01 pm 07/09/2017 05:01pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Myers 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Pirela lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Aybar ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .234
Szczur rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .188
Cahill p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Cordoba ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
d-Sanchez ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .158
Totals 35 1 9 1 2 13
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altherr rf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .284
Galvis ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .251
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Williams lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Rupp c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .220
Kelly 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059
a-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 9 7 0 9
San Diego 000 000 001—1 9 1
Philadelphia 022 001 20x—7 9 0

a-struck out for Eickhoff in the 5th. b-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. c-grounded out for Neshek in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Torres in the 9th.

E_Spangenberg (4). LOB_San Diego 11, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Aybar (11), Altherr (18). HR_Williams (1), off Cahill; Rupp (6), off Cahill; Galvis (9), off Cahill; Herrera (6), off Stammen; Altherr (14), off Maton; Galvis (10), off Maton. RBIs_Sanchez (8), Altherr (44), Galvis 3 (37), Williams (1), Herrera (29), Rupp (15). SB_Altherr (5). CS_Williams (1). SF_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pirela 2, Spangenberg 2, Cahill); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

GIDP_Williams.

DP_San Diego 2 (Hedges, Aybar), (Aybar, Asuaje, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, L, 3-3 5 6 4 4 0 8 88 3.38
Stammen 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.53
Maton 1 2 2 2 0 0 22 4.50
Torres 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.54
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, W, 1-7 5 5 0 0 1 8 71 4.63
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.55
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1.27
Benoit 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 4.41
Neris 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 3.52

HBP_Eickhoff (Margot), Cahill (Altherr). WP_Eickhoff, Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:45. A_21,184 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

