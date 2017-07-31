Phillies 7, Braves 6

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Phillips 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|F.Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.283
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Santana lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.032
|a-Johnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Hursh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Joseph 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.278
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Kim lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.230
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Therrien p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Perkins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|311—6
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|004
|101
|10x—7
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-singled for Krol in the 7th. c-struck out for S.Freeman in the 8th.
E_Krol (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_M.Adams (17), Santana (10). 3B_Santana (2), Hernandez (4). HR_Suzuki (12), off Therrien; F.Freeman (19), off Morgan; Herrera (11), off Foltynewicz; Franco (16), off S.Freeman. RBIs_F.Freeman (40), Markakis (50), Suzuki 2 (33), Camargo (17), L.Adams (9), Altherr (48), Joseph 2 (53), Herrera 3 (41), Franco (55). SB_L.Adams (6), Hernandez (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Phillips, M.Adams, Suzuki, Camargo, Flowers 2); Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Pivetta). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Suzuki, Camargo 2, Phillips, Altherr.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 9-6
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|100
|4.08
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.97
|Krol
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.87
|S.Freeman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.82
|Hursh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 4-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|95
|5.42
|Therrien
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|20.25
|Morgan, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|6.43
|Garcia, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.15
|Neris, S, 10-13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Altherr), Neris (Phillips).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_20,297 (43,651).
