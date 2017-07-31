Phillies 7, Braves 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Phillips 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .290 F.Freeman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .316 M.Adams 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Markakis rf 2 1 1 1 3 0 .283 Suzuki c 5 1 1 2 0 0 .266 Santana lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .219 Camargo ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .032 a-Johnson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-L.Adams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .258 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Hursh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 10 6 4 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .288 Galvis ss 5 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Altherr rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .291 Joseph 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .256 Herrera cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .278 Franco 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .228 Kim lf 1 0 0 0 3 1 .230 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Therrien p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Perkins lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Totals 33 7 9 7 4 6

Atlanta 000 010 311—6 10 1 Philadelphia 004 101 10x—7 9 0

a-grounded out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-singled for Krol in the 7th. c-struck out for S.Freeman in the 8th.

E_Krol (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_M.Adams (17), Santana (10). 3B_Santana (2), Hernandez (4). HR_Suzuki (12), off Therrien; F.Freeman (19), off Morgan; Herrera (11), off Foltynewicz; Franco (16), off S.Freeman. RBIs_F.Freeman (40), Markakis (50), Suzuki 2 (33), Camargo (17), L.Adams (9), Altherr (48), Joseph 2 (53), Herrera 3 (41), Franco (55). SB_L.Adams (6), Hernandez (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Phillips, M.Adams, Suzuki, Camargo, Flowers 2); Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Pivetta). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Camargo 2, Phillips, Altherr.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 9-6 4 7 5 5 3 3 100 4.08 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.97 Krol 1 1 1 0 0 0 15 5.87 S.Freeman 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.82 Hursh 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.12 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 4-6 6 3 1 1 1 5 95 5.42 Therrien 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 15 20.25 Morgan, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 6.43 Garcia, H, 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.15 Neris, S, 10-13 1 1 1 1 1 0 24 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Altherr), Neris (Phillips).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_20,297 (43,651).

