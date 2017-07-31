Phillies 7, Braves 6

|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|K.Szuki c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Da.Sntn lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Kim lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Jhnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thrrien p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hursh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|311—6
|Philadelphia
|004
|101
|10x—7
E_Krol (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_M.Adams (17), Da.Santana (10). 3B_Da.Santana (2), C.Hernandez (4). HR_F.Freeman (19), K.Suzuki (12), O.Herrera (11), Franco (16). SB_L.Adams (6), C.Hernandez (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,9-6
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krol
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hursh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta W,4-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Therrien
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Morgan H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia H,4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris S,10-13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Altherr), by Neris (Phillips).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_20,297 (43,651).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.