Phillies 7, Braves 6

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 5 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 2 2 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 1 0 0 Galvis ss 5 1 0 0 F.Frman 3b 4 1 1 1 Altherr rf 3 1 1 1 M.Adams 1b 5 0 1 0 T.Jseph 1b 4 1 3 2 Mrkakis rf 2 1 1 1 O.Hrrra cf 4 1 1 3 K.Szuki c 5 1 1 2 Franco 3b 4 1 2 1 Da.Sntn lf 4 2 3 0 Kim lf 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 1 1 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 M.Jhnsn ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 Krol p 0 0 0 0 Thrrien p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 1 1 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Perkins lf 1 0 0 0 Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 Hursh p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 33 7 9 7

Atlanta 000 010 311—6 Philadelphia 004 101 10x—7

E_Krol (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_M.Adams (17), Da.Santana (10). 3B_Da.Santana (2), C.Hernandez (4). HR_F.Freeman (19), K.Suzuki (12), O.Herrera (11), Franco (16). SB_L.Adams (6), C.Hernandez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz L,9-6 4 7 5 5 3 3 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Krol 1 1 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hursh 1 0 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Pivetta W,4-6 6 3 1 1 1 5 Therrien 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Morgan H,1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Garcia H,4 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Neris S,10-13 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Altherr), by Neris (Phillips).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_20,297 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.