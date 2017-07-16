Phillies 5, Brewers 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Nava lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Joseph 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.279
|Kelly 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|b-Perkins ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Perez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Garza p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Phillips ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Scahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|014
|000—5
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|000—2
|7
|0
a-homered for Garza in the 5th. b-singled for Hellickson in the 6th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. d-singled for Drake in the 9th. e-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Herrera 2 (29), Santana (19). HR_Williams (2), off Webb; Phillips (1), off Hellickson. RBIs_Herrera (33), Williams 4 (6), Phillips 2 (2). SB_Villar (18), Braun (5). S_Hellickson.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nava 2, Franco, Knapp); Milwaukee 5 (Santana, Shaw 3, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 7.
GIDP_Williams.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Arcia, Torres).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, W, 6-5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|85
|4.44
|Pinto, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.09
|Neshek, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.21
|Garcia, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.41
|Neris, S, 8-11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.43
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garza
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|71
|3.84
|Scahill, L, 1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4.87
|Webb, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|5.14
|Torres
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.12
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.34
Scahill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-3. WP_Garza, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:18. A_41,747 (41,900).
