Phillies 5, Brewers 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .262 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Nava lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .224 Knapp c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Joseph 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .246 Williams rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .279 Kelly 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .179 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094 b-Perkins ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Totals 35 5 10 5 4 5

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225 Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294 Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Perez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Pina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Garza p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Phillips ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .200 Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Totals 34 2 7 2 2 11

Philadelphia 000 014 000—5 10 0 Milwaukee 000 020 000—2 7 0

a-homered for Garza in the 5th. b-singled for Hellickson in the 6th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. d-singled for Drake in the 9th. e-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Herrera 2 (29), Santana (19). HR_Williams (2), off Webb; Phillips (1), off Hellickson. RBIs_Herrera (33), Williams 4 (6), Phillips 2 (2). SB_Villar (18), Braun (5). S_Hellickson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nava 2, Franco, Knapp); Milwaukee 5 (Santana, Shaw 3, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

GIDP_Williams.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Arcia, Torres).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, W, 6-5 5 4 2 2 1 6 85 4.44 Pinto, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.09 Neshek, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.21 Garcia, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 2.41 Neris, S, 8-11 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.43 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garza 5 3 1 1 3 1 71 3.84 Scahill, L, 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 7 4.87 Webb, BS, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2 24 5.14 Torres 2 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.12 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.34

Scahill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-3. WP_Garza, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:18. A_41,747 (41,900).

