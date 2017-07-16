501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies 5, Brewers 2

Phillies 5, Brewers 2

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 5:40 pm 07/16/2017 05:40pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .262
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Nava lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Knapp c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Joseph 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .246
Williams rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .279
Kelly 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .179
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094
b-Perkins ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Totals 35 5 10 5 4 5
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294
Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Perez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Pina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Garza p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-Phillips ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .200
Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 11
Philadelphia 000 014 000—5 10 0
Milwaukee 000 020 000—2 7 0

a-homered for Garza in the 5th. b-singled for Hellickson in the 6th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. d-singled for Drake in the 9th. e-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Herrera 2 (29), Santana (19). HR_Williams (2), off Webb; Phillips (1), off Hellickson. RBIs_Herrera (33), Williams 4 (6), Phillips 2 (2). SB_Villar (18), Braun (5). S_Hellickson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Nava 2, Franco, Knapp); Milwaukee 5 (Santana, Shaw 3, Thames). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 7.

GIDP_Williams.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Arcia, Torres).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, W, 6-5 5 4 2 2 1 6 85 4.44
Pinto, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.09
Neshek, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.21
Garcia, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 2.41
Neris, S, 8-11 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.43
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garza 5 3 1 1 3 1 71 3.84
Scahill, L, 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 7 4.87
Webb, BS, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2 24 5.14
Torres 2 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.12
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.34

Scahill pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-3. WP_Garza, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:18. A_41,747 (41,900).

