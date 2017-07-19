501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » OF J.D. Martinez hurts…

OF J.D. Martinez hurts left hand in debut with Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 8:41 pm 07/19/2017 08:41pm
Share
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.D. Martinez hurt his left hand while striking out Wednesday night, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right fielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from Cincinnati’s Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez’s hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning.

The Diamondbacks sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Martinez on Tuesday, hoping to add some power to the middle of their lineup. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?