Nola tosses 7 splendid innings, Phils beat Pirates 4-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.

Nola (6-5) allowed four hits and none until Jordy Mercer lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the fifth. Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris completed the four-hitter.

Galvis hit a shot estimated at 417 feet into the second deck in right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first off Ivan Nova (8-6).

After Galvis reached on a bunt single his next time up, Franco ripped a liner out to left to make it 4-0 in the third.

Nova gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. He allowed more than three earned runs for only the fourth time in 17 starts.

Nola used offspeed pitches, including a sharp curve, to keep hitters off-balance throughout the game. He fanned pinch-hitter John Jaso with a curve ball on his final pitch, leaving two runners on base.

Nola is 3-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his last three starts.

STANDINGS

The Pirates (37-46) are 7 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

The Phillies (28-53) finished the first half with the worst record in the majors, but have won four of the last six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli was reinstated from the disabled list and returned to the lineup after suffering a concussion last month. Cervelli initially missed one week, returned for four games and went back on the DL with post-concussion symptoms.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff makes his first rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Reading. He’s been sidelined by an upper back strain since June 20.

UP NEXT

RHP Jameson Taillon (4-2, 2.97 ERA) starts for the Pirates on Tuesday afternoon while RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 4.20) goes for Philadelphia.

