501.5

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » New dad: Rangers' Andrus…

New dad: Rangers’ Andrus on paternity list for son’s birth

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 5:13 pm 07/05/2017 05:13pm
Share
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus celebrates hitting a double as second base umpire Bruce Dreckman watches in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has been placed on MLB’s paternity leave list in anticipation of the birth of his first child.

The Rangers made the move Wednesday before their series finale against Boston. Andrus is one of five candidates in online voting for the final spot on the AL All-Star roster.

This is the first time since making his major league debut as a 20-year-old rookie for the Rangers at the start of the 2009 season that Andrus has been off of the team’s active roster. He has played 1,303 career games. He is hitting .301 this season with 11 homers, already a career high, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Andrus was married on an off day June 1. The couple is expecting a son.

Texas recalled infielder Jurickson Profar from Triple-A Round Rock.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » New dad: Rangers' Andrus…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News