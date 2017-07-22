501.5
Most Consecutive Winning Decisions at Start of Season

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:19 am 07/22/2017 01:19am
15-0 — Dave McNally, Baltimore Orioles, ended July 30, 1969

15-0 — Johnny Allen, Cleveland Indians, ended Sept. 30, 1937

14-0 — Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox, ended Jun. 27, 1986

13-0 — Ron Guidry, New York Yankees, ended July 2, 1978

13-0 — Max Scherzer, Detroit Tigers, ended July 3, 2013

12-0 — Eddie Cicotte, Chicago White Sox, ended June 14, 1919

11-0 — Alex Wood, Los Angeles Dogers, ended July 21, 2017

11-0 — Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays, June 6, 1997

11-0 — Andy Hawkins, San Diego Padres, June 9, 1985

11-0 — Atley Donald, New York Yankees, July 25, 1939

10-0 — Roger Moret, Boston Red Sox, Sept. 12, 1973

10-0 — Juan Marichal, San Francisco Giants, May 31, 1966

10-0 — Brooks Lawrence, Cincinnati Reds, July 17, 1956

10-0 — Preacher Roe, Brooklyn Dodgers, June 21, 1951

10-0 — Burleigh Grimes, Pittsburgh Pirates, June 8, 1929

