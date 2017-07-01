Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit bid in ninth of 3-1 Braves win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a full-count pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves’ 3-1 interleague victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Trying for just the major leagues’ second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz (6-5) struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Foltynewicz, the 19th overall pick in the 2010 draft capped baseball’s home-run heavy June with a career-best 119-pitch gem. He baffled the A’s with fastballs at up to 97 mph.

And there wasn’t even a close defensive play on this night for the 25-year-old right-hander, a four-year veteran making his 52nd big league start. Gray (3-4) retired his final 14 batters.

