501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit…

Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit bid in ninth of 3-1 Braves win

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 12:56 am 07/01/2017 12:56am
Share
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a full-count pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves’ 3-1 interleague victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Trying for just the major leagues’ second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz (6-5) struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Foltynewicz, the 19th overall pick in the 2010 draft capped baseball’s home-run heavy June with a career-best 119-pitch gem. He baffled the A’s with fastballs at up to 97 mph.

And there wasn’t even a close defensive play on this night for the 25-year-old right-hander, a four-year veteran making his 52nd big league start. Gray (3-4) retired his final 14 batters.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News