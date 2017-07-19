Mets 7, Cardinals 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Voit ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Fowler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Martinez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Gyorko 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Molina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Fryer c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Sierra rf-cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.417
|Leake p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Brebbia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Tuivailala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Wainwright ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|1-Bowman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|4
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Cespedes lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rivera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|1
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|120—3
|10
|1
|New York
|340
|000
|00x—7
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Siegrist in the 7th. c-walked for Tuivailala in the 8th.
1-ran for Wainwright in the 8th.
E_Gyorko (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, New York 8. 2B_Voit (6), Cespedes (10), Duda (20), d’Arnaud (9). RBIs_Sierra 2 (5), Voit (9), Bruce (63), Cespedes 2 (22), Duda (35), Flores (26), Reyes 2 (34).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Pham, Fowler, Sierra, Voit 2); New York 4 (Conforto, d’Arnaud, deGrom 2). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 9; New York 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bruce.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 6-8
|2
|10
|7
|4
|1
|0
|53
|3.39
|Brebbia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|1.64
|Siegrist
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.60
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.14
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.07
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 11-3
|6
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|110
|3.37
|Sewald
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|23
|4.50
|Blevins
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.34
|Reed, S, 16-18
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.40
Blevins pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Blevins 2-2, Reed 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Joe West; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:59. A_32,228 (41,922).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.