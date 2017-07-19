501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 7, Cardinals 3

Mets 7, Cardinals 3

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:19 pm 07/19/2017 10:19pm
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252
a-Voit ph-1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .298
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Martinez rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .271
Gyorko 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Molina c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Fryer c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .147
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Sierra rf-cf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .417
Leake p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Garcia ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .218
Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Wainwright ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
1-Bowman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 4 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Cabrera 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .254
Bruce rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Cespedes lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .277
Duda 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .246
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Reyes ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .231
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .227
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Rivera 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Totals 38 7 13 7 1 6
St. Louis 000 000 120—3 10 1
New York 340 000 00x—7 13 0

a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Siegrist in the 7th. c-walked for Tuivailala in the 8th.

1-ran for Wainwright in the 8th.

E_Gyorko (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, New York 8. 2B_Voit (6), Cespedes (10), Duda (20), d’Arnaud (9). RBIs_Sierra 2 (5), Voit (9), Bruce (63), Cespedes 2 (22), Duda (35), Flores (26), Reyes 2 (34).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Pham, Fowler, Sierra, Voit 2); New York 4 (Conforto, d’Arnaud, deGrom 2). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 9; New York 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bruce.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 6-8 2 10 7 4 1 0 53 3.39
Brebbia 3 1 0 0 0 3 37 1.64
Siegrist 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.60
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.14
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.07
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 11-3 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 3 110 3.37
Sewald 1 0 2 2 2 2 23 4.50
Blevins 0 2 0 0 1 0 12 3.34
Reed, S, 16-18 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.40

Blevins pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Blevins 2-2, Reed 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Joe West; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:59. A_32,228 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

