501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 7, Cardinals 3

Mets 7, Cardinals 3

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:19 pm 07/19/2017 10:19pm
Share
St. Louis New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crpnter 1b 2 0 0 0 Cnforto cf 5 1 1 0
Voit ph-1b 3 0 1 1 A.Cbrra 2b 5 2 3 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Bruce rf 5 1 1 1
Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 Cespdes lf 4 2 2 2
Mrtinez rf 1 1 0 0 Duda 1b 3 1 1 1
Gyorko 3b 5 0 1 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Y.Mlina c 2 0 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Fryer c 2 1 0 0 Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 1 1
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Reyes ss 4 0 2 2
Sierra rf-cf 4 0 3 2 d’Arnud c 4 0 2 0
Leake p 1 0 1 0 deGrom p 3 0 0 0
Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 T.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0
Segrist p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 1 0 0
Tvilala p 0 0 0 0
Wnwrght ph 0 0 0 0
Bowman pr 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 38 7 13 7
St. Louis 000 000 120—3
New York 340 000 00x—7

E_Gyorko (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, New York 8. 2B_Voit (6), Cespedes (10), Duda (20), d’Arnaud (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Leake L,6-8 2 10 7 4 1 0
Brebbia 3 1 0 0 0 3
Siegrist 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom W,11-3 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 3
Sewald 1 0 2 2 2 2
Blevins 0 2 0 0 1 0
Reed S,16-18 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Blevins pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Joe West; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:59. A_32,228 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?