Mets 7, Cardinals 3

St. Louis New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Crpnter 1b 2 0 0 0 Cnforto cf 5 1 1 0 Voit ph-1b 3 0 1 1 A.Cbrra 2b 5 2 3 0 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Bruce rf 5 1 1 1 Fowler cf 2 0 0 0 Cespdes lf 4 2 2 2 Mrtinez rf 1 1 0 0 Duda 1b 3 1 1 1 Gyorko 3b 5 0 1 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Fryer c 2 1 0 0 Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 1 1 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Reyes ss 4 0 2 2 Sierra rf-cf 4 0 3 2 d’Arnud c 4 0 2 0 Leake p 1 0 1 0 deGrom p 3 0 0 0 Brebbia p 1 0 0 0 T.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0 Segrist p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 1 0 0 Tvilala p 0 0 0 0 Wnwrght ph 0 0 0 0 Bowman pr 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 38 7 13 7

St. Louis 000 000 120—3 New York 340 000 00x—7

E_Gyorko (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, New York 8. 2B_Voit (6), Cespedes (10), Duda (20), d’Arnaud (9).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Leake L,6-8 2 10 7 4 1 0 Brebbia 3 1 0 0 0 3 Siegrist 1 1 0 0 0 2 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oh 1 1 0 0 0 0 New York deGrom W,11-3 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 3 Sewald 1 0 2 2 2 2 Blevins 0 2 0 0 1 0 Reed S,16-18 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Blevins pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Joe West; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:59. A_32,228 (41,922).

