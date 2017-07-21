Mets 7, Athletics 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .232 Semien ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .192 Healy 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .262 Alonso 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .272 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .243 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .177 Joyce rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Rosales 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231 c-Olson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Maxwell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Phegley c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208 Blackburn p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Montas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Totals 39 5 14 5 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .289 Cabrera 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Cespedes lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282 Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Rivera 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294 Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Matz p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231 a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Reynolds ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .175 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 7 10 6 2 4

Oakland 100 020 020—5 14 1 New York 002 003 20x—7 10 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Matz in the 5th. b-walked for Sewald in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosales in the 8th. d-singled for Montas in the 8th. e-flied out for Axford in the 9th.

E_Chapman (2). LOB_Oakland 11, New York 3. 2B_Phegley (9). HR_Conforto (17), off Blackburn; Conforto (18), off Montas. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Healy (55), K.Davis (66), Lowrie (34), Conforto 4 (50), Rivera 2 (27). SB_R.Davis (18), Semien (6). SF_K.Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis 2, Chapman 2, Phegley); New York 1 (Conforto). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; New York 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_K.Davis 2, Semien. GIDP_K.Davis, Duda.

DP_Oakland 1 (Rosales, Semien, Healy); New York 1 (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, L, 1-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 1 76 2.88 Coulombe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.76 Treinen, BS, 3-6 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 6 5.36 Montas 1 1 2 2 1 2 24 7.28 Axford 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 6.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 9 3 3 0 5 83 4.67 Robles, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.92 Sewald, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 0 23 4.38 Goeddel 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 16 5.23 Reed 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.35 Blevins, S, 1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.16

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Reed pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Treinen 3-2, Reed 2-1, Blevins 3-0. PB_Phegley (8).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:14. A_26,969 (41,922).

