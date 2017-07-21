501.5
Mets 7, Athletics 5

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:39 pm 07/21/2017 10:39pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .232
Semien ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .192
Healy 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .262
Alonso 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .272
K.Davis lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .243
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Joyce rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .227
Rosales 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231
c-Olson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Maxwell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Phegley c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208
Blackburn p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Totals 39 5 14 5 3 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .289
Cabrera 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Cespedes lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282
Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Rivera 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294
Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Matz p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Reynolds ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .175
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 7 10 6 2 4
Oakland 100 020 020—5 14 1
New York 002 003 20x—7 10 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Matz in the 5th. b-walked for Sewald in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosales in the 8th. d-singled for Montas in the 8th. e-flied out for Axford in the 9th.

E_Chapman (2). LOB_Oakland 11, New York 3. 2B_Phegley (9). HR_Conforto (17), off Blackburn; Conforto (18), off Montas. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Healy (55), K.Davis (66), Lowrie (34), Conforto 4 (50), Rivera 2 (27). SB_R.Davis (18), Semien (6). SF_K.Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis 2, Chapman 2, Phegley); New York 1 (Conforto). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; New York 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_K.Davis 2, Semien. GIDP_K.Davis, Duda.

DP_Oakland 1 (Rosales, Semien, Healy); New York 1 (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, L, 1-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 1 76 2.88
Coulombe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.76
Treinen, BS, 3-6 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 6 5.36
Montas 1 1 2 2 1 2 24 7.28
Axford 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 6.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 9 3 3 0 5 83 4.67
Robles, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.92
Sewald, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 0 23 4.38
Goeddel 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 16 5.23
Reed 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.35
Blevins, S, 1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.16

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Reed pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Treinen 3-2, Reed 2-1, Blevins 3-0. PB_Phegley (8).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:14. A_26,969 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

