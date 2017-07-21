Mets 7, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.232
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Alonso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Rosales 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|c-Olson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Maxwell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Blackburn p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Montas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.289
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Cespedes lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Matz p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Reynolds ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|6
|2
|4
|Oakland
|100
|020
|020—5
|14
|1
|New York
|002
|003
|20x—7
|10
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Matz in the 5th. b-walked for Sewald in the 7th. c-struck out for Rosales in the 8th. d-singled for Montas in the 8th. e-flied out for Axford in the 9th.
E_Chapman (2). LOB_Oakland 11, New York 3. 2B_Phegley (9). HR_Conforto (17), off Blackburn; Conforto (18), off Montas. RBIs_Semien 2 (7), Healy (55), K.Davis (66), Lowrie (34), Conforto 4 (50), Rivera 2 (27). SB_R.Davis (18), Semien (6). SF_K.Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (K.Davis 2, Chapman 2, Phegley); New York 1 (Conforto). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; New York 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_K.Davis 2, Semien. GIDP_K.Davis, Duda.
DP_Oakland 1 (Rosales, Semien, Healy); New York 1 (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|76
|2.88
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.76
|Treinen, BS, 3-6
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.36
|Montas
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|7.28
|Axford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|83
|4.67
|Robles, W, 5-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.92
|Sewald, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|4.38
|Goeddel
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|5.23
|Reed
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.35
|Blevins, S, 1-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.16
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Reed pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Treinen 3-2, Reed 2-1, Blevins 3-0. PB_Phegley (8).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:14. A_26,969 (41,922).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.