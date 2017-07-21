Mets 7, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Cnforto cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|A.Cbrra 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cespdes lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rvera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Blckb p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mat.Ryn ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Culombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|6
|Oakland
|100
|020
|020—5
|New York
|002
|003
|20x—7
E_M.Chapman (2). DP_Oakland 1, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 11, New York 3. 2B_Phegley (9). HR_Conforto 2 (18). SB_Ra.Davis (18), Semien (6). SF_K.Davis (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Blackburn L,1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen BS,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Montas
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Axford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Matz
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Robles W,5-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Goeddel
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Reed
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins S,1-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Ad.Reed pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:14. A_26,969 (41,922).
