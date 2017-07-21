501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 7, Athletics 5

Mets 7, Athletics 5

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:39 pm 07/21/2017 10:39pm
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis cf 3 2 2 0 Cnforto cf 4 2 2 4
Semien ss 5 1 4 2 A.Cbrra 2b 3 1 0 0
Healy 1b 3 0 2 1 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 1 0 0 0 Cespdes lf 4 1 3 0
K.Davis lf 4 0 0 1 Duda 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0 T.Rvera 3b 4 1 2 2
Joyce rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes ss 4 0 0 0
Rosales 2b 3 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 1 0
M.Olson ph 1 0 0 0 Matz p 1 1 1 0
Axford p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Maxwell ph 1 0 0 0 Robles p 0 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 1 2 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
P.Blckb p 3 0 0 0 Mat.Ryn ph 0 1 0 0
Culombe p 0 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0
Montas p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 1 1
Totals 39 5 14 5 Totals 32 7 10 6
Oakland 100 020 020—5
New York 002 003 20x—7

E_M.Chapman (2). DP_Oakland 1, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 11, New York 3. 2B_Phegley (9). HR_Conforto 2 (18). SB_Ra.Davis (18), Semien (6). SF_K.Davis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn L,1-1 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 1
Coulombe 0 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen BS,3 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Montas 1 1 2 2 1 2
Axford 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Matz 5 9 3 3 0 5
Robles W,5-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald H,6 1 0 0 0 2 0
Goeddel 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Reed 0 1 0 0 1 0
Blevins S,1-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Ad.Reed pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:14. A_26,969 (41,922).

