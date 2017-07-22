Mets 6, Athletics 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .226 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .195 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270 K.Davis lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .244 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .271 Maxwell c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .185 Brugman cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .252 c-R.Davis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Manaea p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Healy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 10 5 6 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Cabrera 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Cespedes lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Flores 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .284 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263 Rivera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Reyes ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .231 d’Arnaud c 3 1 3 1 1 0 .241 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074 a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Granderson ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .223 Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Duda ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .249 1-Matz pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 6 14 6 1 6

Oakland 401 000 000—5 10 1 New York 000 004 011—6 14 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wheeler in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Smoker in the 6th. c-lined out for Brugman in the 8th. d-singled for Treinen in the 8th. e-singled for Edgin in the 8th.

1-ran for Duda in the 8th.

E_Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 9, New York 8. 2B_Maxwell (5), Conforto (17), Cabrera (12), Flores (13), d’Arnaud (10). 3B_Reyes 2 (6). HR_Joyce (13), off Wheeler; Chapman (3), off Wheeler; Bruce (25), off Manaea; Flores (9), off Castro. RBIs_Joyce (39), K.Davis (67), Maxwell (8), Chapman 2 (7), Conforto (51), Flores (28), Bruce 2 (65), d’Arnaud (31), Duda (37). SB_Semien (7). SF_Chapman. S_Manaea.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, K.Davis, Brugman); New York 5 (Conforto, Cabrera, Cespedes, Flores, Wheeler). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Alonso, Maxwell, Reyes.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Alonso); New York 2 (Rivera, Reyes), (Edgin, Reyes, Rivera).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 2 97 3.82 Treinen, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.18 Hendriks, H, 9 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 5.13 Coulombe, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.73 Castro, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 10.80 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 5 7 5 5 4 6 100 5.21 Smoker 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 7.20 Edgin 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 3.75 Robles, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-0, Coulombe 1-1. WP_Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_39,629 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.