Mets 6, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|K.Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.244
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.185
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|c-R.Davis ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Manaea p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Healy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|6
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cespedes lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Flores 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|1-Matz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|1
|6
|Oakland
|401
|000
|000—5
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|004
|011—6
|14
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Wheeler in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Smoker in the 6th. c-lined out for Brugman in the 8th. d-singled for Treinen in the 8th. e-singled for Edgin in the 8th.
1-ran for Duda in the 8th.
E_Chapman (3). LOB_Oakland 9, New York 8. 2B_Maxwell (5), Conforto (17), Cabrera (12), Flores (13), d’Arnaud (10). 3B_Reyes 2 (6). HR_Joyce (13), off Wheeler; Chapman (3), off Wheeler; Bruce (25), off Manaea; Flores (9), off Castro. RBIs_Joyce (39), K.Davis (67), Maxwell (8), Chapman 2 (7), Conforto (51), Flores (28), Bruce 2 (65), d’Arnaud (31), Duda (37). SB_Semien (7). SF_Chapman. S_Manaea.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, K.Davis, Brugman); New York 5 (Conforto, Cabrera, Cespedes, Flores, Wheeler). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; New York 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Alonso, Maxwell, Reyes.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Alonso); New York 2 (Rivera, Reyes), (Edgin, Reyes, Rivera).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|97
|3.82
|Treinen, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.18
|Hendriks, H, 9
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.13
|Coulombe, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.73
|Castro, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|10.80
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|100
|5.21
|Smoker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|7.20
|Edgin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.75
|Robles, W, 6-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-0, Coulombe 1-1. WP_Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:07. A_39,629 (41,922).
