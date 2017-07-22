Mets 6, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cnforto cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cespdes lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Rvera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|d’Arnud c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Ra.Dvis ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Manaea p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mat.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Healy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hndriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Culombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Si.Cstr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|Oakland
|401
|000
|000—5
|New York
|000
|004
|011—6
E_M.Chapman (3). DP_Oakland 1, New York 2. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 8. 2B_Maxwell (5), Conforto (17), A.Cabrera (12), Flores (13), d’Arnaud (10). 3B_Reyes 2 (6). HR_Joyce (13), M.Chapman (3), Flores (9), Bruce (25). SB_Semien (7). SF_M.Chapman (1). S_Manaea (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Treinen H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks H,9
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coulombe BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Wheeler
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Smoker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edgin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles W,6-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:07. A_39,629 (41,922).
