501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 6, Athletics 5

Mets 6, Athletics 5

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:27 pm 07/22/2017 10:27pm
Share
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joyce rf 5 1 1 1 Cnforto cf 5 0 2 1
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 2 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Cespdes lf 5 0 0 0
K.Davis lf 3 1 1 1 Flores 2b 5 2 2 1
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2
Maxwell c 3 0 1 1 T.Rvera 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 2 Reyes ss 4 1 2 0
Brugman cf 3 0 2 0 d’Arnud c 3 1 3 1
Ra.Dvis ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0
Manaea p 1 0 0 0 Mat.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Smoker p 0 0 0 0
Healy ph 1 0 1 0 Grndrsn ph 1 1 0 0
Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Edgin p 0 0 0 0
Culombe p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 1
Si.Cstr p 0 0 0 0 Matz pr 0 0 0 0
Robles p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 10 5 Totals 39 6 14 6
Oakland 401 000 000—5
New York 000 004 011—6

E_M.Chapman (3). DP_Oakland 1, New York 2. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 8. 2B_Maxwell (5), Conforto (17), A.Cabrera (12), Flores (13), d’Arnaud (10). 3B_Reyes 2 (6). HR_Joyce (13), M.Chapman (3), Flores (9), Bruce (25). SB_Semien (7). SF_M.Chapman (1). S_Manaea (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 2
Treinen H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks H,9 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Coulombe BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castro L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
New York
Wheeler 5 7 5 5 4 6
Smoker 1 1 0 0 0 0
Edgin 2 2 0 0 1 1
Robles W,6-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_39,629 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?