Marlins 5, Giants 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .298 Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .271 Yelich cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .316 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Prado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .306 Riddle ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 O’Grady p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 5 10 4 1 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Posey c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .240 Hwang 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Crawford ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .222 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079 a-Tomlinson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Gillaspie ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .151 1-Williamson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Totals 34 4 7 4 5 8

Miami 200 110 001—5 10 0 San Francisco 000 102 001—4 7 0

a-walked for Samardzija in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Phelps in the 9th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th. d-singled for Kontos in the 9th.

1-ran for Gillaspie in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Stanton (18), Yelich (15), Realmuto (15), Riddle (12), Posey (18), Belt 2 (18). HR_Bour (20), off Samardzija. RBIs_Yelich (42), Ozuna 2 (69), Bour (57), Panik (28), Belt (44), Crawford 2 (42). S_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ozuna, Bour, Prado, O’Grady 2); San Francisco 4 (Pence 2, Belt, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stanton 2, Bour, Riddle 2, Yelich, Crawford, Span, Panik.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA O’Grady, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 81 5.06 Steckenrider 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.86 Garcia, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.68 Barraclough, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.90 Phelps, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.56 Ramos, S, 16-17 1 2 1 1 1 3 26 3.34 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 4-10 7 9 4 4 1 5 106 4.58 Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.38 Kontos 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.00

Steckenrider pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-0, Garcia 2-1. WP_Garcia, Kontos.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_41,480 (41,915).

