Marlins 5, Giants 4

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 1:19 am 07/09/2017 01:19am
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .298
Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .271
Yelich cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .316
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Prado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .306
Riddle ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
O’Grady p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 4 1 7
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .283
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .279
Pence rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Posey c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325
Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .240
Hwang 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Crawford ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .222
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
c-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079
a-Tomlinson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Gillaspie ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .151
1-Williamson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Totals 34 4 7 4 5 8
Miami 200 110 001—5 10 0
San Francisco 000 102 001—4 7 0

a-walked for Samardzija in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Phelps in the 9th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th. d-singled for Kontos in the 9th.

1-ran for Gillaspie in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Stanton (18), Yelich (15), Realmuto (15), Riddle (12), Posey (18), Belt 2 (18). HR_Bour (20), off Samardzija. RBIs_Yelich (42), Ozuna 2 (69), Bour (57), Panik (28), Belt (44), Crawford 2 (42). S_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ozuna, Bour, Prado, O’Grady 2); San Francisco 4 (Pence 2, Belt, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stanton 2, Bour, Riddle 2, Yelich, Crawford, Span, Panik.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
O’Grady, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 81 5.06
Steckenrider 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.86
Garcia, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.68
Barraclough, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.90
Phelps, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.56
Ramos, S, 16-17 1 2 1 1 1 3 26 3.34
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 4-10 7 9 4 4 1 5 106 4.58
Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.38
Kontos 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.00

Steckenrider pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-0, Garcia 2-1. WP_Garcia, Kontos.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_41,480 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

