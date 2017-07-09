Marlins 5, Giants 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|O’Grady p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|1
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Hwang 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|c-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|a-Tomlinson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Gillaspie ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|1-Williamson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|5
|8
|Miami
|200
|110
|001—5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|102
|001—4
|7
|0
a-walked for Samardzija in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Phelps in the 9th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th. d-singled for Kontos in the 9th.
1-ran for Gillaspie in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Stanton (18), Yelich (15), Realmuto (15), Riddle (12), Posey (18), Belt 2 (18). HR_Bour (20), off Samardzija. RBIs_Yelich (42), Ozuna 2 (69), Bour (57), Panik (28), Belt (44), Crawford 2 (42). S_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ozuna, Bour, Prado, O’Grady 2); San Francisco 4 (Pence 2, Belt, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stanton 2, Bour, Riddle 2, Yelich, Crawford, Span, Panik.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|O’Grady, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|81
|5.06
|Steckenrider
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.86
|Garcia, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.68
|Barraclough, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.90
|Phelps, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.56
|Ramos, S, 16-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|26
|3.34
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 4-10
|7
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|106
|4.58
|Okert
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.38
|Kontos
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
Steckenrider pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-0, Garcia 2-1. WP_Garcia, Kontos.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_41,480 (41,915).
