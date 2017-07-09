Marlins 5, Giants 4

|Miami
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Span cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hwang 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Grady p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllspie ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Miami
|200
|110
|001—5
|San Francisco
|000
|102
|001—4
LOB_Miami 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Stanton (18), Yelich (15), Realmuto (15), Riddle (12), Posey (18), Belt 2 (18). HR_Bour (20). S_I.Suzuki (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|O’Grady W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Steckenrider
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia H,10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos S,16-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,4-10
|7
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Okert
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kontos
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Steckenrider pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Garcia, Kontos.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_41,480 (41,915).
