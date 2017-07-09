501.5
Marlins 5, Giants 4

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 1:19 am 07/09/2017 01:19am
Miami San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 4 1 1 0 Span cf 4 0 0 0
Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1
Yelich cf 4 1 2 1 Pence rf 4 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 2 Posey c 4 1 1 0
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1
Prado 3b 4 0 0 0 Hwang 3b 3 0 1 0
Ralmuto c 4 0 2 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 2
Riddle ss 4 1 1 0 G.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0
O’Grady p 3 0 0 0 Gomez ph 1 0 0 0
Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph 0 0 0 0
Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
I.Szuki ph 0 0 0 0 Gllspie ph 1 0 1 0
A.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Wllmson pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 34 4 7 4
Miami 200 110 001—5
San Francisco 000 102 001—4

LOB_Miami 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Stanton (18), Yelich (15), Realmuto (15), Riddle (12), Posey (18), Belt 2 (18). HR_Bour (20). S_I.Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
O’Grady W,1-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 4
Steckenrider 0 0 0 0 1 0
Garcia H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough H,12 1 0 0 0 1 0
Phelps H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos S,16-17 1 2 1 1 1 3
San Francisco
Samardzija L,4-10 7 9 4 4 1 5
Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kontos 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2

Steckenrider pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Garcia, Kontos.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_41,480 (41,915).

