Marlins 4, Rangers 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289 Stanton rf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .274 Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .315 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Bour dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 a-Suzuki ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Moore 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Dietrich 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Totals 33 4 8 4 4 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gomez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Beltre 3b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .300 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 DeShields cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Totals 33 0 8 0 2 6

Miami 200 001 010—4 8 1 Texas 000 000 000—0 8 1

a-walked for Bour in the 4th.

E_Rojas (2), Odor (9). LOB_Miami 6, Texas 8. 2B_Gordon (15), Ozuna (20). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stanton (31), off Perez; Stanton (32), off Jeffress. RBIs_Stanton 3 (68), Ozuna (72). SB_Lucroy (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon, Suzuki); Texas 6 (Gomez, Andrus 2, Napoli, Mazara 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Choo, Odor. GIDP_Bour, Moore, Odor.

DP_Miami 1 (Moore); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Conley, W, 3-3 7 7 0 0 0 5 97 5.62 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.30 Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 3.76 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 5-8 7 7 3 3 2 3 94 4.67 Jeffress 2 1 1 1 2 2 29 5.30

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:34. A_24,654 (48,114).

