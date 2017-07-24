Marlins 4, Rangers 0

|Miami
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Stanton rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.274
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Bour dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|a-Suzuki ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Moore 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gomez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|2
|6
|Miami
|200
|001
|010—4
|8
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
a-walked for Bour in the 4th.
E_Rojas (2), Odor (9). LOB_Miami 6, Texas 8. 2B_Gordon (15), Ozuna (20). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stanton (31), off Perez; Stanton (32), off Jeffress. RBIs_Stanton 3 (68), Ozuna (72). SB_Lucroy (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon, Suzuki); Texas 6 (Gomez, Andrus 2, Napoli, Mazara 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Realmuto, Choo, Odor. GIDP_Bour, Moore, Odor.
DP_Miami 1 (Moore); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Conley, W, 3-3
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|97
|5.62
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.30
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.76
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 5-8
|7
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|4.67
|Jeffress
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|5.30
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:34. A_24,654 (48,114).
