Marlins 4, Rangers 0

|Miami
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gomez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bour dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Moore 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|Miami
|200
|001
|010—4
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Odor (9), Rojas (2). DP_Miami 1, Texas 2. LOB_Miami 6, Texas 8. 2B_D.Gordon (15), Ozuna (20). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stanton 2 (32). SB_Lucroy (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Conley W,3-3
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Perez L,5-8
|7
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Jeffress
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:34. A_24,654 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.