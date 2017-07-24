Marlins 4, Rangers 0

Miami Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 5 1 1 0 Gomez dh 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 2 2 3 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 1 Beltre 3b 4 0 4 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 Bour dh 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 I.Szuki ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 T.Moore 1b 4 0 0 0 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 Detrich 3b 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 33 0 8 0

Miami 200 001 010—4 Texas 000 000 000—0

E_Odor (9), Rojas (2). DP_Miami 1, Texas 2. LOB_Miami 6, Texas 8. 2B_D.Gordon (15), Ozuna (20). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stanton 2 (32). SB_Lucroy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Conley W,3-3 7 7 0 0 0 5 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 0 Texas Perez L,5-8 7 7 3 3 2 3 Jeffress 2 1 1 1 2 2

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:34. A_24,654 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.