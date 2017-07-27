Marlins 22, Rangers 10

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Stanton dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|.278
|Yelich cf
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Ozuna lf
|5
|4
|3
|5
|1
|2
|.315
|Realmuto c
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.307
|Suzuki rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.234
|Dietrich 3b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.231
|Telis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Moore 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Aviles ss
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|47
|22
|22
|21
|6
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.248
|Andrus ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.243
|Beltre 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.307
|b-DeShields ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Napoli 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Gallo lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.200
|Robinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Gomez ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|8
|6
|Miami
|200
|900
|254—22
|22
|0
|Texas
|100
|103
|032—10
|10
|0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Robinson in the 6th. b-flied out for Beltre in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 5, Texas 10. 2B_Yelich 3 (23), Ozuna 2 (22), Realmuto (17), Suzuki (3), Dietrich (13), Andrus (24), Mazara (18), Beltre 2 (13), Odor (13). 3B_Ozuna (1), Telis (1). HR_Gordon (1), off Darvish; Yelich (11), off Darvish; Realmuto (11), off Jeffress; Stanton (33), off Grilli; Beltre (9), off Urena. RBIs_Gordon (20), Stanton 2 (70), Yelich (52), Ozuna 5 (77), Realmuto 3 (42), Suzuki (10), Dietrich 5 (27), Telis (2), Aviles 2 (2), Choo (51), Mazara 3 (61), Beltre 2 (34), Gallo 2 (47), Gomez 2 (36). SF_Dietrich, Mazara, Gomez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Realmuto); Texas 7 (Choo, Andrus 2, Napoli, Odor, DeShields 2). RISP_Miami 12 for 16; Texas 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Choo. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Napoli).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 9-4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|98
|4.04
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|3.67
|Wittgren
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|4.68
|Steckenrider
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.24
|Ellington
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|10.29
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 6-9
|3
|2-3
|9
|10
|10
|2
|5
|71
|4.01
|Jeffress
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|43
|5.21
|Bibens-Dirkx
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.53
|Grilli
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|20
|6.75
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.26
|Nicholas
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|36.00
Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-2, Steckenrider 3-2, Jeffress 1-1, Leclerc 3-3. HBP_Ellington 2 (Napoli,Gomez). WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_4:02. A_26,471 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.