Marlins 22, Rangers 10

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 12:24 am 07/27/2017 12:24am
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 6 2 2 1 0 1 .291
Stanton dh 5 3 3 2 1 2 .278
Yelich cf 5 4 4 1 1 0 .291
Ozuna lf 5 4 3 5 1 2 .315
Realmuto c 6 3 3 3 0 2 .307
Suzuki rf 3 3 2 1 3 0 .234
Dietrich 3b 5 2 2 5 0 1 .231
Telis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .273
Moore 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Aviles ss 6 0 2 2 0 0 .267
Totals 47 22 22 21 6 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 1 0 1 2 1 .248
Andrus ss 6 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Mazara rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .243
Beltre 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .307
b-DeShields ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Napoli 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .207
Odor 2b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .215
Lucroy c 4 2 2 0 1 0 .245
Gallo lf-3b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .200
Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217
a-Gomez ph-cf 0 1 0 2 1 0 .245
Totals 35 10 10 10 8 6
Miami 200 900 254—22 22 0
Texas 100 103 032—10 10 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Robinson in the 6th. b-flied out for Beltre in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, Texas 10. 2B_Yelich 3 (23), Ozuna 2 (22), Realmuto (17), Suzuki (3), Dietrich (13), Andrus (24), Mazara (18), Beltre 2 (13), Odor (13). 3B_Ozuna (1), Telis (1). HR_Gordon (1), off Darvish; Yelich (11), off Darvish; Realmuto (11), off Jeffress; Stanton (33), off Grilli; Beltre (9), off Urena. RBIs_Gordon (20), Stanton 2 (70), Yelich (52), Ozuna 5 (77), Realmuto 3 (42), Suzuki (10), Dietrich 5 (27), Telis (2), Aviles 2 (2), Choo (51), Mazara 3 (61), Beltre 2 (34), Gallo 2 (47), Gomez 2 (36). SF_Dietrich, Mazara, Gomez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Realmuto); Texas 7 (Choo, Andrus 2, Napoli, Odor, DeShields 2). RISP_Miami 12 for 16; Texas 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Choo. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Napoli).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, W, 9-4 5 4 5 5 4 5 98 4.04
Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 29 3.67
Wittgren 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 4.68
Steckenrider 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.24
Ellington 1 0 2 2 2 0 29 10.29
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 6-9 3 2-3 9 10 10 2 5 71 4.01
Jeffress 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 43 5.21
Bibens-Dirkx 1 2 2 2 1 0 23 4.53
Grilli 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 20 6.75
Leclerc 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.26
Nicholas 1 5 4 4 0 0 16 36.00

Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-2, Steckenrider 3-2, Jeffress 1-1, Leclerc 3-3. HBP_Ellington 2 (Napoli,Gomez). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_4:02. A_26,471 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

