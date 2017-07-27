Marlins 22, Rangers 10

Miami Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 6 2 2 1 Choo dh 4 1 0 1 Stanton dh 5 3 3 2 Andrus ss 6 0 1 0 Yelich cf 5 4 4 1 Mazara rf 3 1 1 3 Ozuna lf 5 4 3 5 Beltre 3b 3 2 3 2 Ralmuto c 6 3 3 3 DShelds ph-lf 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki rf 3 3 2 1 Napoli 1b 3 1 1 0 Detrich 3b 5 2 2 5 Odor 2b 5 2 1 0 Telis 1b 4 1 1 1 Lucroy c 4 2 2 0 T.Moore 1b 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf-3b 4 0 1 2 Aviles ss 6 0 2 2 D.Rbnsn cf 2 0 0 0 Gomez ph-cf 0 1 0 2 Totals 47 22 22 21 Totals 35 10 10 10

Miami 200 900 254—22 Texas 100 103 032—10

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Miami 5, Texas 10. 2B_Yelich 3 (23), Ozuna 2 (22), Realmuto (17), I.Suzuki (3), Dietrich (13), Andrus (24), Mazara (18), Beltre 2 (13), Odor (13). 3B_Ozuna (1), Telis (1). HR_D.Gordon (1), Stanton (33), Yelich (11), Realmuto (11), Beltre (9). SF_Dietrich (3), Mazara (3), Gomez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena W,9-4 5 4 5 5 4 5 Garcia 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Wittgren 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 Steckenrider 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ellington 1 0 2 2 2 0 Texas Darvish L,6-9 3 2-3 9 10 10 2 5 Jeffress 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 Bibens-Dirkx 1 2 2 2 1 0 Grilli 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Leclerc 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Nicholas 1 5 4 4 0 0

J.Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Ellington (Napoli), by Ellington (Gomez). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_4:02. A_26,471 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.