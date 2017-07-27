Marlins 22, Rangers 10

|Miami
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Stanton dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Andrus ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich cf
|5
|4
|4
|1
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Ozuna lf
|5
|4
|3
|5
|Beltre 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Ralmuto c
|6
|3
|3
|3
|DShelds ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Napoli 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Detrich 3b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Telis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|T.Moore 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Aviles ss
|6
|0
|2
|2
|D.Rbnsn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomez ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|47
|22
|22
|21
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|Miami
|200
|900
|254—22
|Texas
|100
|103
|032—10
DP_Texas 1. LOB_Miami 5, Texas 10. 2B_Yelich 3 (23), Ozuna 2 (22), Realmuto (17), I.Suzuki (3), Dietrich (13), Andrus (24), Mazara (18), Beltre 2 (13), Odor (13). 3B_Ozuna (1), Telis (1). HR_D.Gordon (1), Stanton (33), Yelich (11), Realmuto (11), Beltre (9). SF_Dietrich (3), Mazara (3), Gomez (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena W,9-4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Steckenrider
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellington
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Texas
|Darvish L,6-9
|3
|2-3
|9
|10
|10
|2
|5
|Jeffress
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bibens-Dirkx
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Grilli
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Nicholas
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
J.Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Ellington (Napoli), by Ellington (Gomez). WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_4:02. A_26,471 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.