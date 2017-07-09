Marlins 10, Giants 8

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Stanton rf
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.277
|Yelich cf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.280
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.316
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.289
|Prado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Realmuto c
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Moore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Ellis ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|46
|10
|13
|10
|9
|4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Pence rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Hwang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cain p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Posey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Williamson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Hundley c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|d-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Tomlinson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.061
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gillaspie 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|46
|8
|14
|8
|2
|9
|Miami
|002
|010
|400
|03—10
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|130
|01—
|8
|14
|2
a-lined out for Urena in the 6th. b-struck out for McGowan in the 7th. c-grounded out for Cain in the 8th. d-singled for Hernandez in the 8th. e-singled for Tazawa in the 9th. f-homered for Wittgren in the 11th. g-tripled for Kontos in the 11th.
E_Belt (4), Crawford (3). LOB_Miami 14, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yelich 2 (17), Ozuna (16), Bour (12), Span (15), Belt (19). 3B_Tomlinson (1). HR_Stanton (25), off Cueto; Ellis (1), off Kontos; Stanton (26), off Kontos; Crawford (8), off Urena; Hundley (4), off Urena. RBIs_Stanton 2 (58), Yelich (43), Ozuna (70), Bour 2 (59), Realmuto (34), Riddle (30), Ellis 2 (4), Span (20), Crawford 3 (45), Hundley 2 (15), Gillaspie (5), Gomez (1). SB_Gordon (32), Realmuto (5). SF_Riddle.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Prado 3, Realmuto, Urena, Moore); San Francisco 2 (Span, Panik). RISP_Miami 4 for 16; San Francisco 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bour, Prado, Yelich, Ozuna, Riddle, Gillaspie. GIDP_Hwang.
DP_Miami 1 (Prado, Gordon, Bour).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|74
|3.54
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.60
|McGowan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.91
|Phelps
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.68
|Barraclough, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.54
|Tazawa
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.87
|Wittgren, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|3.62
|Ramos, S, 17-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.51
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|2
|106
|4.51
|Okert
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6.87
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.01
|Osich
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.23
|Cain
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|5.56
|Dyson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|7.45
|Kontos, L, 0-3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.14
Cueto pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Okert pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_McGowan 1-0, Tazawa 2-0, Okert 3-2, Strickland 2-2, Cain 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Stanton). WP_Cain, Barraclough.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:10. A_41,516 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.