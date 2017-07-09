Marlins 10, Giants 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 7 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Stanton rf 4 4 3 2 2 0 .277 Yelich cf 6 2 2 1 1 2 .280 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 2 0 .316 Bour 1b 4 1 2 2 2 0 .289 Prado 3b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Realmuto c 6 1 1 1 0 0 .303 Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .255 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .043 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Moore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Dietrich ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Ellis ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .212 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 46 10 13 10 9 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 6 0 2 1 0 0 .284 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .274 Pence rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Belt 1b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .243 Crawford ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .225 Hwang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cain p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 c-Posey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Williamson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Hundley c 5 1 3 2 0 1 .264 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 d-Gomez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Tomlinson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .061 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gillaspie 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .161 Totals 46 8 14 8 2 9

Miami 002 010 400 03—10 13 0 San Francisco 020 010 130 01— 8 14 2

a-lined out for Urena in the 6th. b-struck out for McGowan in the 7th. c-grounded out for Cain in the 8th. d-singled for Hernandez in the 8th. e-singled for Tazawa in the 9th. f-homered for Wittgren in the 11th. g-tripled for Kontos in the 11th.

E_Belt (4), Crawford (3). LOB_Miami 14, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yelich 2 (17), Ozuna (16), Bour (12), Span (15), Belt (19). 3B_Tomlinson (1). HR_Stanton (25), off Cueto; Ellis (1), off Kontos; Stanton (26), off Kontos; Crawford (8), off Urena; Hundley (4), off Urena. RBIs_Stanton 2 (58), Yelich (43), Ozuna (70), Bour 2 (59), Realmuto (34), Riddle (30), Ellis 2 (4), Span (20), Crawford 3 (45), Hundley 2 (15), Gillaspie (5), Gomez (1). SB_Gordon (32), Realmuto (5). SF_Riddle.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Prado 3, Realmuto, Urena, Moore); San Francisco 2 (Span, Panik). RISP_Miami 4 for 16; San Francisco 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bour, Prado, Yelich, Ozuna, Riddle, Gillaspie. GIDP_Hwang.

DP_Miami 1 (Prado, Gordon, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 5 5 3 3 1 3 74 3.54 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.60 McGowan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.91 Phelps 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.68 Barraclough, BS, 2-2 1-3 5 3 3 0 0 22 3.54 Tazawa 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.87 Wittgren, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 4 32 3.62 Ramos, S, 17-18 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 3.51 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 6 6 6 6 6 2 106 4.51 Okert 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 6.87 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.01 Osich 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.23 Cain 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 20 5.56 Dyson 2 2 0 0 1 0 25 7.45 Kontos, L, 0-3 1 2 3 1 0 1 22 3.14

Cueto pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Okert pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGowan 1-0, Tazawa 2-0, Okert 3-2, Strickland 2-2, Cain 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Stanton). WP_Cain, Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:10. A_41,516 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.