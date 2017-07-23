Mariners 6, Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .254 C.Frazier lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .304 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .313 Holliday dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .302 1-Ellsbury pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Romine 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 T.Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .208 a-Headley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Torreyes 2b-ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .283 Totals 35 5 9 4 3 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .332 Gamel lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .321 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .274 Cruz dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .285 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .253 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275 Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Totals 37 6 10 6 1 10

New York 010 011 011 0—5 9 0 Seattle 004 000 010 1—6 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Cooper in the 9th.

1-ran for Gregorius in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Seattle 7. 2B_C.Frazier (5), Holliday (14), Sanchez (10), Gamel (19). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Judge (32), off Cishek; Zunino (14), off Tanaka; Gamel (6), off Tanaka; Cano (19), off Robertson. RBIs_Judge (73), Holliday (49), Torreyes 2 (23), Gamel (33), Cano (66), Cruz (75), Valencia (49), Haniger (24), Zunino (41). SB_Ellsbury (12). SF_Holliday, Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Holliday, Sanchez, Gregorius); Seattle 2 (Segura, Dyson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_T.Frazier. GIDP_T.Frazier.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 6 7 4 4 0 6 97 5.37 Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.66 Robertson 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.80 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.31 Warren, L, 2-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 6 1.99 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 93 4.30 Cishek, H, 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.57 Phelps, H, 19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.35 Rzepczynski 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.57 Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.01 Diaz 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.24 Zych, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.03

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Seager), Kahnle (Heredia). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:28. A_46,197 (47,476).

