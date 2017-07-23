Mariners 6, Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|C.Frazier lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|1-Ellsbury pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Romine 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|T.Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Headley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Torreyes 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|1
|10
|New York
|010
|011
|011
|0—5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|004
|000
|010
|1—6
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Cooper in the 9th.
1-ran for Gregorius in the 9th.
LOB_New York 5, Seattle 7. 2B_C.Frazier (5), Holliday (14), Sanchez (10), Gamel (19). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Judge (32), off Cishek; Zunino (14), off Tanaka; Gamel (6), off Tanaka; Cano (19), off Robertson. RBIs_Judge (73), Holliday (49), Torreyes 2 (23), Gamel (33), Cano (66), Cruz (75), Valencia (49), Haniger (24), Zunino (41). SB_Ellsbury (12). SF_Holliday, Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Holliday, Sanchez, Gregorius); Seattle 2 (Segura, Dyson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_T.Frazier. GIDP_T.Frazier.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|97
|5.37
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.66
|Robertson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.80
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.31
|Warren, L, 2-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.99
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|93
|4.30
|Cishek, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.57
|Phelps, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.35
|Rzepczynski
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.57
|Vincent
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.01
|Diaz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.24
|Zych, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.03
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Seager), Kahnle (Heredia). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:28. A_46,197 (47,476).
