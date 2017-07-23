501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 6, Yankees 5

Mariners 6, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 12:47 am 07/23/2017 12:47am
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .254
C.Frazier lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .304
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .313
Holliday dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .302
1-Ellsbury pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Romine 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
T.Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .208
a-Headley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Torreyes 2b-ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .283
Totals 35 5 9 4 3 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .332
Gamel lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .321
Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .274
Cruz dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .285
Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .253
Valencia 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275
Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228
Totals 37 6 10 6 1 10
New York 010 011 011 0—5 9 0
Seattle 004 000 010 1—6 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Cooper in the 9th.

1-ran for Gregorius in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Seattle 7. 2B_C.Frazier (5), Holliday (14), Sanchez (10), Gamel (19). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Judge (32), off Cishek; Zunino (14), off Tanaka; Gamel (6), off Tanaka; Cano (19), off Robertson. RBIs_Judge (73), Holliday (49), Torreyes 2 (23), Gamel (33), Cano (66), Cruz (75), Valencia (49), Haniger (24), Zunino (41). SB_Ellsbury (12). SF_Holliday, Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Holliday, Sanchez, Gregorius); Seattle 2 (Segura, Dyson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_T.Frazier. GIDP_T.Frazier.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 6 7 4 4 0 6 97 5.37
Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.66
Robertson 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.80
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.31
Warren, L, 2-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 6 1.99
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 93 4.30
Cishek, H, 6 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.57
Phelps, H, 19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.35
Rzepczynski 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 3.57
Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.01
Diaz 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.24
Zych, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.03

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1. HBP_Tanaka (Seager), Kahnle (Heredia). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:28. A_46,197 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?