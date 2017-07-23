501.5
Mariners 6, Yankees 5, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 12:47 am 07/23/2017 12:47am
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 5 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 5 0 2 0 Gamel lf 5 2 2 1
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1
Hlliday dh 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 1
G.Sanch c 4 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 1 0 Vlencia 1b 4 0 1 1
Ellsbry pr 0 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 2 1
Au.Rmne 1b 0 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1
Headley ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b-ss 3 0 1 2
Totals 35 5 9 4 Totals 37 6 10 6
New York 010 011 011 0—5
Seattle 004 000 010 1—6

DP_Seattle 1. LOB_New York 5, Seattle 7. 2B_C.Frazier (5), Holliday (14), G.Sanchez (10), Gamel (19). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Judge (32), Gamel (6), Cano (19), Zunino (14). SB_Ellsbury (12). SF_Holliday (4), Torreyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 6 7 4 4 0 6
Green 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3
Warren L,2-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Seattle
Miranda 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4
Cishek H,6 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Phelps H,19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rzepczynski 0 1 1 1 0 0
Vincent BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Diaz BS,4 1 1 1 1 1 1
Zych W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Tanaka (Seager), by Kahnle (Heredia). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:28. A_46,197 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

