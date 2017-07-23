Mariners 6, Yankees 5, 10 innings,

|New York
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ellsbry pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Au.Rmne 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Headley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|New York
|010
|011
|011
|0—5
|Seattle
|004
|000
|010
|1—6
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_New York 5, Seattle 7. 2B_C.Frazier (5), Holliday (14), G.Sanchez (10), Gamel (19). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Judge (32), Gamel (6), Cano (19), Zunino (14). SB_Ellsbury (12). SF_Holliday (4), Torreyes (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Warren L,2-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Miranda
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Cishek H,6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phelps H,19
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rzepczynski
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zych W,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Tanaka (Seager), by Kahnle (Heredia). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:28. A_46,197 (47,476).
