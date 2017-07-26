Mariners 6, Red Sox 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Pedroia 2b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Ramirez dh
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bradley Jr. cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.287
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Marrero 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|1-Holt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Totals
|48
|5
|9
|5
|6
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.327
|Valencia 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|2-Espinosa pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Cano 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.278
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Heredia cf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.226
|Totals
|47
|6
|10
|5
|8
|16
|Boston
|000
|103
|000
|000
|1—5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|030
|000
|100
|000
|2—6
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Moreland in the 11th.
1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 10th.
E_Cano (8). LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_Ramirez (17), off Hernandez; Heredia (6), off Pomeranz; Zunino (15), off Hembree. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (54), Ramirez (40), Bradley Jr. (40), Leon (24), Segura (32), Heredia 3 (19), Zunino (42). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts, Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Devers 2); Seattle 3 (Valencia, Haniger 2). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Seattle 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Heredia. GIDP_Devers, Valencia.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland); Seattle 1 (Seager, Segura, Valencia).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|7
|105
|3.59
|Hembree, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|3.74
|Barnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.12
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|1.29
|Fister, L, 0-5
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|57
|7.46
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|95
|4.08
|Cishek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.32
|Phelps
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.24
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.50
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.16
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.91
|Pazos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.99
|Zych, W, 5-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|2.14
Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Cishek 1-0, Rzepczynski 2-0. WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister. PB_Zunino (6).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).
