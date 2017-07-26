501.5
Mariners 6, Red Sox 5

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 3:21 am 07/26/2017 03:21am
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Benintendi lf 5 1 2 0 1 0 .266
Pedroia 2b 6 1 2 2 0 1 .308
Ramirez dh 6 2 2 1 0 0 .258
Bradley Jr. cf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 1 3 .287
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Marrero 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
1-Holt pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Leon c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .000
Totals 48 5 9 5 6 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 0 1 1 2 0 .327
Valencia 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .268
2-Espinosa pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Cano 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Cruz dh 6 0 0 0 0 5 .278
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 2 2 .255
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Gamel lf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .321
Heredia cf 6 2 3 3 0 0 .273
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 2 2 .226
Totals 47 6 10 5 8 16
Boston 000 103 000 000 1—5 9 0
Seattle 030 000 100 000 2—6 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Moreland in the 11th.

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 10th.

E_Cano (8). LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_Ramirez (17), off Hernandez; Heredia (6), off Pomeranz; Zunino (15), off Hembree. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (54), Ramirez (40), Bradley Jr. (40), Leon (24), Segura (32), Heredia 3 (19), Zunino (42). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts, Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Devers 2); Seattle 3 (Valencia, Haniger 2). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Heredia. GIDP_Devers, Valencia.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland); Seattle 1 (Seager, Segura, Valencia).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz 5 4 3 3 4 7 105 3.59
Hembree, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 26 3.74
Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.12
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.57
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 3 30 1.29
Fister, L, 0-5 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 57 7.46
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 4 95 4.08
Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.32
Phelps 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.24
Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.50
Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.16
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.91
Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.99
Zych, W, 5-2 2 2 1 1 1 3 37 2.14

Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Cishek 1-0, Rzepczynski 2-0. WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister. PB_Zunino (6).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).

