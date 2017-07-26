Mariners 6, Red Sox 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Benintendi lf 5 1 2 0 1 0 .266 Pedroia 2b 6 1 2 2 0 1 .308 Ramirez dh 6 2 2 1 0 0 .258 Bradley Jr. cf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 1 3 .287 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Marrero 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 1-Holt pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Leon c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .000 Totals 48 5 9 5 6 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 1 1 2 0 .327 Valencia 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .268 2-Espinosa pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Cano 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Cruz dh 6 0 0 0 0 5 .278 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 2 2 .255 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Gamel lf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .321 Heredia cf 6 2 3 3 0 0 .273 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 2 2 .226 Totals 47 6 10 5 8 16

Boston 000 103 000 000 1—5 9 0 Seattle 030 000 100 000 2—6 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Moreland in the 11th.

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 10th.

E_Cano (8). LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_Ramirez (17), off Hernandez; Heredia (6), off Pomeranz; Zunino (15), off Hembree. RBIs_Pedroia 2 (54), Ramirez (40), Bradley Jr. (40), Leon (24), Segura (32), Heredia 3 (19), Zunino (42). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Betts, Ramirez, Bradley Jr., Devers 2); Seattle 3 (Valencia, Haniger 2). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Heredia. GIDP_Devers, Valencia.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland); Seattle 1 (Seager, Segura, Valencia).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz 5 4 3 3 4 7 105 3.59 Hembree, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 26 3.74 Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.12 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.57 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 3 30 1.29 Fister, L, 0-5 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 57 7.46 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 4 95 4.08 Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.32 Phelps 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.24 Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.50 Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.16 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.91 Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.99 Zych, W, 5-2 2 2 1 1 1 3 37 2.14

Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Cishek 1-0, Rzepczynski 2-0. WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister. PB_Zunino (6).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).

