Mariners 6, Red Sox 5, 13 innings,

|Boston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Espnosa pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Marrero 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Holt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|48
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|47
|6
|10
|5
|Boston
|000
|103
|000
|000
|1—5
|Seattle
|030
|000
|100
|000
|2—6
E_Cano (8). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_H.Ramirez (17), Heredia (6), Zunino (15). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Hembree BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Fister L,0-5
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Seattle
|Hernandez
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Cishek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pazos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zych W,5-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).
