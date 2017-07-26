Mariners 6, Red Sox 5, 13 innings,

Boston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 0 1 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 0 Vlencia 1b 5 0 1 0 Pedroia 2b 6 1 2 2 Espnosa pr-1b 1 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 6 2 2 1 Cano 2b 6 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 6 0 1 1 Cruz dh 6 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 Young ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 5 2 1 0 Marrero 1b 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 6 2 3 3 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 Holt pr 0 0 0 0 Leon c 2 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 Totals 48 5 9 5 Totals 47 6 10 5

Boston 000 103 000 000 1—5 Seattle 030 000 100 000 2—6

E_Cano (8). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_H.Ramirez (17), Heredia (6), Zunino (15). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Pomeranz 5 4 3 3 4 7 Hembree BS,2 1 1 1 1 1 0 Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 3 Fister L,0-5 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 Seattle Hernandez 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 4 Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Phelps 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 Zych W,5-2 2 2 1 1 1 3

Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).

