501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 6, Red Sox…

Mariners 6, Red Sox 5, 13 innings,

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 3:21 am 07/26/2017 03:21am
Share
Boston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 0 1 1
Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 0 Vlencia 1b 5 0 1 0
Pedroia 2b 6 1 2 2 Espnosa pr-1b 1 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 6 2 2 1 Cano 2b 6 0 2 0
Brdly J cf 6 0 1 1 Cruz dh 6 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0
Young ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 5 2 1 0
Marrero 1b 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 6 2 3 3
Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1
Holt pr 0 0 0 0
Leon c 2 0 1 1
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0
Totals 48 5 9 5 Totals 47 6 10 5
Boston 000 103 000 000 1—5
Seattle 030 000 100 000 2—6

E_Cano (8). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 10, Seattle 11. 2B_Pedroia (17), Cano (17). HR_H.Ramirez (17), Heredia (6), Zunino (15). SB_Marrero (5), Espinosa (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pomeranz 5 4 3 3 4 7
Hembree BS,2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 3
Fister L,0-5 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3
Seattle
Hernandez 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 4
Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Phelps 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1
Zych W,5-2 2 2 1 1 1 3

Hembree pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Pomeranz, Hernandez, Zych, Fister.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_4:59. A_28,992 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?