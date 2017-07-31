Mariners 6, Rangers 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.318
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.273
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Martin rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.145
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|5
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Napoli dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.201
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Gomez cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Robinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|4
|13
|Seattle
|000
|301
|002—6
|8
|1
|Texas
|220
|000
|000—4
|6
|4
1-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.
E_Valencia (7), Odor 2 (12), Beltre (3), Robinson (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 8. 2B_Cruz (18), Seager (27), Ruiz (7), Choo (10). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Odor (23), off Hernandez; Gomez (14), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cano 2 (70), Valencia (52), Martin 2 (3), Andrus (57), Odor 2 (51), Gomez (39). CS_Martin (2), Gomez (5). S_Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gamel, Cano 2, Seager, Ruiz); Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Robinson). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cano.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|104
|4.28
|Rzepczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.54
|Phelps, W, 3-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|26
|3.42
|Diaz, S, 20-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.22
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|6
|6
|4
|3
|1
|7
|104
|4.01
|Bush
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.29
|Claudio, L, 2-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|26
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 2-0, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Gomez,Chirinos), Hamels (Heredia). PB_Chirinos (2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:16. A_22,294 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.