Mariners 6, Rangers 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .318 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .322 Cano 2b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .267 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .273 Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Valencia 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262 Heredia cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .273 Martin rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .145 Ruiz c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .231 1-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 35 6 8 5 5 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .249 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285 Odor 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .220 Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .307 Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .201 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Gomez cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .252 Robinson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Totals 32 4 6 4 4 13

Seattle 000 301 002—6 8 1 Texas 220 000 000—4 6 4

1-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.

E_Valencia (7), Odor 2 (12), Beltre (3), Robinson (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 8. 2B_Cruz (18), Seager (27), Ruiz (7), Choo (10). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Odor (23), off Hernandez; Gomez (14), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cano 2 (70), Valencia (52), Martin 2 (3), Andrus (57), Odor 2 (51), Gomez (39). CS_Martin (2), Gomez (5). S_Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gamel, Cano 2, Seager, Ruiz); Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Robinson). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cano.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 5 104 4.28 Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.54 Phelps, W, 3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 26 3.42 Diaz, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.22 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 6 6 4 3 1 7 104 4.01 Bush 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.29 Claudio, L, 2-1 2 2-3 2 2 2 3 0 26 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 2-0, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Gomez,Chirinos), Hamels (Heredia). PB_Chirinos (2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:16. A_22,294 (48,114).

