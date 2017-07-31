501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 6, Rangers 4

Mariners 6, Rangers 4

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:34 pm 07/31/2017 11:34pm
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .318
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .322
Cano 2b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .267
Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .273
Seager 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Valencia 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262
Heredia cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .273
Martin rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .145
Ruiz c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .231
1-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 35 6 8 5 5 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .249
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285
Odor 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .220
Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .307
Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .201
Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Gomez cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .252
Robinson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Totals 32 4 6 4 4 13
Seattle 000 301 002—6 8 1
Texas 220 000 000—4 6 4

1-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.

E_Valencia (7), Odor 2 (12), Beltre (3), Robinson (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 8. 2B_Cruz (18), Seager (27), Ruiz (7), Choo (10). 3B_Martin (1). HR_Odor (23), off Hernandez; Gomez (14), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cano 2 (70), Valencia (52), Martin 2 (3), Andrus (57), Odor 2 (51), Gomez (39). CS_Martin (2), Gomez (5). S_Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gamel, Cano 2, Seager, Ruiz); Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Robinson). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cano.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 1-3 6 4 4 3 5 104 4.28
Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.54
Phelps, W, 3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 26 3.42
Diaz, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.22
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 6 6 4 3 1 7 104 4.01
Bush 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.29
Claudio, L, 2-1 2 2-3 2 2 2 3 0 26 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 2-0, Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Gomez,Chirinos), Hamels (Heredia). PB_Chirinos (2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:16. A_22,294 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?