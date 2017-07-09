Mariners 4, Athletics 0

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Ra.Dvis ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 2 1 0 0 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 Maxwell c 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 1 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 3 1 Brugman cf 3 0 1 0 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 7 3

Oakland 000 000 000—0 Seattle 001 200 10x—4

E_Cano (6). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17). CS_J.Dyson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Gossett L,1-4 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Axford 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Madson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Hernandez W,4-3 6 2 0 0 3 8 Zych H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.