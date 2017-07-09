501.5
Mariners 4, Athletics 0

Mariners 4, Athletics 0

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 7:56 pm 07/09/2017 07:56pm
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Ra.Dvis ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 2
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 2 1 0 0
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
Maxwell c 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 1 2 0
M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 3 1
Brugman cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 7 3
Oakland 000 000 000—0
Seattle 001 200 10x—4

E_Cano (6). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17). CS_J.Dyson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Gossett L,1-4 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 4
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Axford 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Madson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Hernandez W,4-3 6 2 0 0 3 8
Zych H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

