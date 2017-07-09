Mariners 4, Athletics 0

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Seattle
|001
|200
|10x—4
E_Cano (6). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17). CS_J.Dyson (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Gossett L,1-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Axford
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Madson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Hernandez W,4-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Zych H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rzepczynski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).
