Mariners 4, Athletics 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220 a-R.Davis ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Maxwell c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .302 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .132 Brugman cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Totals 28 0 2 0 5 10

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .349 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .292 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Valencia 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .273 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Dyson cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .258 Ruiz c 3 0 3 1 0 0 .227 Totals 28 4 7 3 3 6

Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 0 Seattle 001 200 10x—4 7 1

a-walked for Joyce in the 8th.

E_Cano (6). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17), off Gossett. RBIs_Cruz 2 (70), Ruiz (8). CS_Dyson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Alonso, Chapman); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Healy, Segura. LIDP_Segura. GIDP_Alonso, Healy, Segura.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso), (Semien); Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Valencia, Seager, Segura).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett, L, 1-4 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 81 6.23 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.93 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.54 Axford 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 11 6.30 Madson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.17 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, W, 4-3 6 2 0 0 3 8 100 4.44 Zych, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.33 Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.31 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.02 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.53

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Madson 2-0, Vincent 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).

