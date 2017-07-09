Mariners 4, Athletics 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-R.Davis ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Maxwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|5
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Valencia 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Dyson cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|001
|200
|10x—4
|7
|1
a-walked for Joyce in the 8th.
E_Cano (6). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17), off Gossett. RBIs_Cruz 2 (70), Ruiz (8). CS_Dyson (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Alonso, Chapman); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Healy, Segura. LIDP_Segura. GIDP_Alonso, Healy, Segura.
DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso), (Semien); Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Valencia, Seager, Segura).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|81
|6.23
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.93
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.54
|Axford
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|6.30
|Madson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.17
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, W, 4-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|100
|4.44
|Zych, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.33
|Rzepczynski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3.31
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.02
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.53
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Madson 2-0, Vincent 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).
