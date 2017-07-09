501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 4, Athletics 0

Mariners 4, Athletics 0

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 7:56 pm 07/09/2017 07:56pm
Share
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220
a-R.Davis ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .210
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Maxwell c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .302
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .132
Brugman cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Totals 28 0 2 0 5 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .349
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .323
Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .292
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Valencia 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .273
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Dyson cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .258
Ruiz c 3 0 3 1 0 0 .227
Totals 28 4 7 3 3 6
Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 0
Seattle 001 200 10x—4 7 1

a-walked for Joyce in the 8th.

E_Cano (6). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Joyce (15), Cano (14). HR_Cruz (17), off Gossett. RBIs_Cruz 2 (70), Ruiz (8). CS_Dyson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Alonso, Chapman); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Healy, Segura. LIDP_Segura. GIDP_Alonso, Healy, Segura.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso), (Semien); Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Valencia, Seager, Segura).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett, L, 1-4 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 4 81 6.23
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.93
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.54
Axford 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 11 6.30
Madson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.17
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, W, 4-3 6 2 0 0 3 8 100 4.44
Zych, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.33
Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.31
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.02
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.53

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0, Madson 2-0, Vincent 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:39. A_32,661 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?