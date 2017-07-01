Mariners 10, Angels 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Motter ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|Cano 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.287
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Dyson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|41
|10
|17
|10
|1
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Valbuena 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Revere lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Pennington ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Marte 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|Young Jr. lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Graterol c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|5
|Seattle
|001
|040
|221—10
|17
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|1
E_Bridwell (2). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Segura (12), Cruz (17), Dyson 2 (12), Simmons (18). HR_Zunino (11), off Bridwell; Cano (15), off Bridwell; Cano (16), off Petit; Seager (10), off Pounders. RBIs_Segura (23), Gamel 2 (27), Cano 5 (57), Seager (45), Zunino (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Marte 2, Young Jr.). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Marte. LIDP_Haniger 2. GIDP_Dyson, Maybin, Pujols.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Cano, Motter, Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Escobar, Marte), (Espinosa, Simmons), (Espinosa, Simmons, Marte).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda, W, 7-4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|95
|3.82
|Povse
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|10.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bridwell, L, 2-1
|6
|11
|5
|5
|1
|2
|73
|3.95
|Petit
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|2.61
|Pounders
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|41
|6.52
Inherited runners-scored_Pounders 1-0. HBP_Pounders (Haniger). PB_Zunino (5).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:45. A_40,059 (43,250).