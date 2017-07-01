501

Mariners 10, Angels 0

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 1:48 am 07/01/2017 01:48am
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Motter ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Gamel lf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .348
Cano 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .287
Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Seager 3b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .263
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .272
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292
Dyson cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Totals 41 10 17 10 1 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Valbuena 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Revere lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Pennington ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .166
Young Jr. lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Graterol c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Totals 30 0 5 0 3 5
Seattle 001 040 221—10 17 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 5 1

E_Bridwell (2). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Segura (12), Cruz (17), Dyson 2 (12), Simmons (18). HR_Zunino (11), off Bridwell; Cano (15), off Bridwell; Cano (16), off Petit; Seager (10), off Pounders. RBIs_Segura (23), Gamel 2 (27), Cano 5 (57), Seager (45), Zunino (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Marte 2, Young Jr.). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Marte. LIDP_Haniger 2. GIDP_Dyson, Maybin, Pujols.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Cano, Motter, Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Escobar, Marte), (Espinosa, Simmons), (Espinosa, Simmons, Marte).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda, W, 7-4 7 2 0 0 2 4 95 3.82
Povse 2 3 0 0 1 1 34 10.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell, L, 2-1 6 11 5 5 1 2 73 3.95
Petit 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 20 2.61
Pounders 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 3 41 6.52

Inherited runners-scored_Pounders 1-0. HBP_Pounders (Haniger). PB_Zunino (5).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:45. A_40,059 (43,250).

