Mariners 10, Angels 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Motter ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gamel lf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .348 Cano 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .287 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Seager 3b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .263 Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Dyson cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .256 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Totals 41 10 17 10 1 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Valbuena 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Revere lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Pennington ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .166 Young Jr. lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Graterol c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Totals 30 0 5 0 3 5

Seattle 001 040 221—10 17 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 5 1

E_Bridwell (2). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Segura (12), Cruz (17), Dyson 2 (12), Simmons (18). HR_Zunino (11), off Bridwell; Cano (15), off Bridwell; Cano (16), off Petit; Seager (10), off Pounders. RBIs_Segura (23), Gamel 2 (27), Cano 5 (57), Seager (45), Zunino (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Marte 2, Young Jr.). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Marte. LIDP_Haniger 2. GIDP_Dyson, Maybin, Pujols.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Cano, Motter, Valencia); Los Angeles 3 (Escobar, Marte), (Espinosa, Simmons), (Espinosa, Simmons, Marte).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda, W, 7-4 7 2 0 0 2 4 95 3.82 Povse 2 3 0 0 1 1 34 10.12 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bridwell, L, 2-1 6 11 5 5 1 2 73 3.95 Petit 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 20 2.61 Pounders 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 3 41 6.52

Inherited runners-scored_Pounders 1-0. HBP_Pounders (Haniger). PB_Zunino (5).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:45. A_40,059 (43,250).