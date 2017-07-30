501.5
Kershaw throws again, but won’t go with Dodgers on road trip

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 7:02 pm 07/30/2017 07:02pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took another step forward in his recovery from back stiffness, though the Dodgers won’t take their ace on their upcoming road trip.

Kershaw played catch Sunday for the third consecutive day and manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw “stretched out a little bit more today.”

Roberts added that the training staff would decide Kershaw’s next step.

Kershaw, 15-2 with a major league-leading 2.04 ERA, ended his most recent start after two innings against Atlanta last Sunday, complaining of back stiffness. He was placed on the DL the next day with a lower back strain.

Despite the positive signs, Kershaw will not travel with the Dodgers to Atlanta, New York and Arizona. Kershaw will instead fly directly to Arizona.

Roberts said the decision was precautionary, factoring in “more of the back, where you’re flying crosscountry, and sitting, versus an hour flight.”

“To then get on a plane and go up to New York, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Roberts added. “We’ll have eyes on him in Arizona.”

