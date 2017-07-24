501.5
Kershaw has back strain, not herniated disk like last season

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 9:32 pm 07/24/2017 09:32pm
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they’re encouraged that ace Clayton Kershaw’s back problem doesn’t appear as dire as last season’s injury.

Kershaw was put on the 10-day disabled list Monday, a day after he left a start after just two innings. The left-hander leads the majors with a 15-2 record and a 2.04 ERA.

A report by Fox Sports said Kershaw would be out four to six weeks. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the team would have to wait and see how the star left-hander recovers.

Kershaw was sidelined for 2 ½ months last year because of a herniated disk. Roberts says this injury isn’t as bad.

The Dodgers have the best record in the majors and a big lead in the NL West.

