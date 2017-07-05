501

MLB News

Kershaw gets MLB-best 13th win as Dodgers top D-backs 4-3

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 12:49 am 07/05/2017 12:49am
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 11 to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season, helping the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams Tuesday night.

Kershaw (13-2) ended up allowing two hits in seven innings. He lost his bid for a second career no-hitter on an infield single by Chris Owings with one out in the seventh.

Owings fisted a soft grounder to second baseman Logan Forsythe, but rookie All-Star first baseman Cody Bellinger broke for the ball when it was hit. Kershaw was too late getting over to cover the bag, and Owings beat the play at first as Kershaw had to reach back for Forsythe’s throw.

