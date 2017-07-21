Indians P Boone Logan placed on DL with back strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians left-hander Boone Logan will miss significant time after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in his back, manager Terry Francona said Friday.

Logan fell to the ground and grabbed his left shoulder after throwing a pitch Thursday against San Francisco. He was examined by a team trainer and walked to the dugout with a lat muscle injury. Logan underwent tests by Indians doctors and will seek a second opinion

“He’s going to be down for a while,” Francona said of Logan, who is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances.

The injury is the latest to hit Cleveland’s pitching staff. Right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to start Sunday against Toronto after his scheduled outing Friday was pushed back because of a stiff neck. The Indians’ ace missed a month earlier this season with a back injury.

Danny Salazar, who hasn’t pitched since June 3 because of a sore right shoulder, will be activated from the DL and start Saturday. He’s 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games (10 starts).

Left-hander Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Logan’s roster spot.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) and second baseman Jason Kipnis (strained right hamstring) have begun baseball activities but are still weeks from returning, Francona said.

The slumping Indians have lost six of seven.

