501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians' Francona out of…

Indians’ Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:25 am 07/08/2017 11:25am
Share
A fan holds up a sign reading "Rally for Tito" in the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona has been released from the hospital after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Francona was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting at his downtown Cleveland residence. The 58-year-old manager had a cardiac ablation Thursday after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate the last month.

He was admitted on Tuesday after doctors detected an abnormality from the readings of a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Francona will skip next week’s All-Star Game in Miami. He is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland on July 14.

The Indians went 2-2 while Francona was hospitalized. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona’s medical issue had been identified and treated.

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?