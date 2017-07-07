501.5
Indians’ Carrasco strikes out side on 9 pitches

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 9:37 pm 07/07/2017 09:37pm
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco has pitched an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches.

Carrasco fanned Detroit’s hitters in order in the fifth inning to accomplish the rare feat. The right-hander is just the second pitcher in Cleveland’s franchise history to strike out the side on nine pitches, joining Justin Masterson, who did it on June 2, 2014, against Boston.

In the fifth, Carrasco struck out Nicholas Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias — all swinging — without throwing a ball. He had four called strikes, three swinging and two foul balls. He recorded each strikeout with a slider.

Carrasco’s immaculate inning is the 84th in big league history, according to Major League Baseball’s website . Washington’s Drew Storen and Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen and Boston’s Craig Kimbrel have each thrown an immaculate inning this season.

