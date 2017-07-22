501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 2, Blue Jays 1

Indians 2, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:23 pm 07/22/2017 10:23pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .302
2-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Pearce lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Goins ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Totals 32 1 3 1 2 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zimmer cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .257
Brantley lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .300
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .258
Ramirez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .329
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .218
1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10
Toronto 000 000 010 0—1 3 0
Cleveland 000 100 000 1—2 6 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 10th.

E_Lindor (7). LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Brantley (19). HR_Smoak (27), off Miller; Lindor (15), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (64), Lindor (46), Encarnacion (55). SB_Gonzalez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, Santana 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. FIDP_Bautista. GIDP_Goins, Santana.

DP_Toronto 1 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Brantley, Ramirez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 7 2-3 5 1 1 5 7 117 2.98
Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.47
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.05
Barnes, L, 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.09
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Salazar 7 1 0 0 0 8 86 4.79
Miller, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 1.69
Allen 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 3.03
Shaw, W, 3-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_34,569 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

