Indians 2, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .302 2-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Pearce lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Totals 32 1 3 1 2 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zimmer cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .257 Brantley lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .300 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .258 Ramirez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .329 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .218 1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10

Toronto 000 000 010 0—1 3 0 Cleveland 000 100 000 1—2 6 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 10th.

E_Lindor (7). LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Brantley (19). HR_Smoak (27), off Miller; Lindor (15), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (64), Lindor (46), Encarnacion (55). SB_Gonzalez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, Santana 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. FIDP_Bautista. GIDP_Goins, Santana.

DP_Toronto 1 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Brantley, Ramirez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 7 2-3 5 1 1 5 7 117 2.98 Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.47 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.05 Barnes, L, 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.09 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Salazar 7 1 0 0 0 8 86 4.79 Miller, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 1.69 Allen 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 3.03 Shaw, W, 3-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_34,569 (35,051).

