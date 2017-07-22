Indians 2, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|2-Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Pearce lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zimmer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.218
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|6
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 10th.
E_Lindor (7). LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Brantley (19). HR_Smoak (27), off Miller; Lindor (15), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (64), Lindor (46), Encarnacion (55). SB_Gonzalez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Pillar); Cleveland 4 (Zimmer, Santana 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion. FIDP_Bautista. GIDP_Goins, Santana.
DP_Toronto 1 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Brantley, Ramirez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|5
|7
|117
|2.98
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.47
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.05
|Barnes, L, 2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.09
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Salazar
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|86
|4.79
|Miller, BS, 1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|1.69
|Allen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|3.03
|Shaw, W, 3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:01. A_34,569 (35,051).
