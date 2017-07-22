Indians 2, Blue Jays 1, 10 innings,

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
E_Lindor (7). DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Brantley (19). HR_Smoak (27), Lindor (15). SB_E.Gonzalez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes L,2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Salazar
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Miller BS,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Allen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Shaw W,3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:01. A_34,569 (35,051).
