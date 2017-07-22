501.5
Indians 2, Blue Jays 1, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:23 pm 07/22/2017 10:23pm
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Btsta rf 4 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 5 0 0 0
R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 2 1 1
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 2 0
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1
Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 0 2 0
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
Pearce lf-1b 4 0 1 0 A.Almnt rf 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 2 0 0 0
Goins ss 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 0 0 0
Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 32 1 3 1 Totals 32 2 6 2
Toronto 000 000 010 0—1
Cleveland 000 100 000 1—2

E_Lindor (7). DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 9. 2B_Brantley (19). HR_Smoak (27), Lindor (15). SB_E.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman 7 2-3 5 1 1 5 7
Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barnes L,2-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Cleveland
Salazar 7 1 0 0 0 8
Miller BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Allen 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Shaw W,3-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:01. A_34,569 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

