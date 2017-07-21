501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:48 pm 07/21/2017 10:48pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Montero c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .241
Smoak 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .302
Morales dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .256
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .251
1-Barney pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Carrera lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .292
a-Pearce ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Goins 2b-ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .209
Totals 33 3 9 3 4 6
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zimmer cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .264
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .257
Brantley lf 4 2 0 1 0 1 .296
Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Encarnacion dh 4 2 3 4 1 0 .261
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .326
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Santana 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240
Almonte rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .248
Perez c 3 2 1 0 2 1 .179
Gonzalez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .292
Totals 38 13 15 13 5 8
Toronto 110 010 000— 3 9 0
Cleveland 010 040 80x—13 15 0

a-hit by pitch for Carrera in the 6th.

1-ran for Tulowitzki in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bautista (14), Smoak (15), Tulowitzki (9), Carrera (5), Goins (11), Lindor (29), Encarnacion (12), Ramirez (30), Santana (26), Gonzalez (5). 3B_Almonte (3). HR_Encarnacion (20), off Estrada; Almonte (3), off Beliveau. RBIs_Smoak (63), Morales (53), Goins (32), Zimmer 2 (27), Brantley (41), Encarnacion 4 (54), Ramirez (51), Santana (50), Almonte 3 (10), Gonzalez (4). SB_Bautista (5), Brantley (11). SF_Goins.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson, Tulowitzki 2); Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion 2, Santana). RISP_Toronto 1 for 12; Cleveland 8 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pillar, Montero. GIDP_Pillar, Goins.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Lindor, Santana).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 4-7 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 3 95 5.52
Loup 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 28 5.09
Beliveau 0 4 6 6 1 0 20 7.47
Valdez 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 21 6.05
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 8-8 5 6 3 3 4 6 112 5.58
Olson 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Shaw, H, 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.78
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 3.38
Merritt 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.60

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Beliveau pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Beliveau 1-1, Valdez 1-1, Shaw 1-0. HBP_Olson (Pearce), Beliveau (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:23. A_34,284 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

