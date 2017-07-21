Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Montero c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Smoak 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .302 Morales dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .256 Tulowitzki ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .251 1-Barney pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Carrera lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .292 a-Pearce ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Goins 2b-ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .209 Totals 33 3 9 3 4 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zimmer cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .264 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Brantley lf 4 2 0 1 0 1 .296 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Encarnacion dh 4 2 3 4 1 0 .261 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .326 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Santana 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240 Almonte rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .248 Perez c 3 2 1 0 2 1 .179 Gonzalez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .292 Totals 38 13 15 13 5 8

Toronto 110 010 000— 3 9 0 Cleveland 010 040 80x—13 15 0

a-hit by pitch for Carrera in the 6th.

1-ran for Tulowitzki in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bautista (14), Smoak (15), Tulowitzki (9), Carrera (5), Goins (11), Lindor (29), Encarnacion (12), Ramirez (30), Santana (26), Gonzalez (5). 3B_Almonte (3). HR_Encarnacion (20), off Estrada; Almonte (3), off Beliveau. RBIs_Smoak (63), Morales (53), Goins (32), Zimmer 2 (27), Brantley (41), Encarnacion 4 (54), Ramirez (51), Santana (50), Almonte 3 (10), Gonzalez (4). SB_Bautista (5), Brantley (11). SF_Goins.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson, Tulowitzki 2); Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion 2, Santana). RISP_Toronto 1 for 12; Cleveland 8 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pillar, Montero. GIDP_Pillar, Goins.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Lindor, Santana).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 4-7 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 3 95 5.52 Loup 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 28 5.09 Beliveau 0 4 6 6 1 0 20 7.47 Valdez 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 21 6.05 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 8-8 5 6 3 3 4 6 112 5.58 Olson 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Shaw, H, 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.78 Otero 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 3.38 Merritt 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.60

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Beliveau pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Beliveau 1-1, Valdez 1-1, Shaw 1-0. HBP_Olson (Pearce), Beliveau (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:23. A_34,284 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.