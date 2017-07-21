Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Montero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|1-Barney pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Carrera lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|a-Pearce ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goins 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|4
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.264
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.261
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Almonte rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Perez c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.179
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|13
|5
|8
|Toronto
|110
|010
|000—
|3
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|040
|80x—13
|15
|0
a-hit by pitch for Carrera in the 6th.
1-ran for Tulowitzki in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bautista (14), Smoak (15), Tulowitzki (9), Carrera (5), Goins (11), Lindor (29), Encarnacion (12), Ramirez (30), Santana (26), Gonzalez (5). 3B_Almonte (3). HR_Encarnacion (20), off Estrada; Almonte (3), off Beliveau. RBIs_Smoak (63), Morales (53), Goins (32), Zimmer 2 (27), Brantley (41), Encarnacion 4 (54), Ramirez (51), Santana (50), Almonte 3 (10), Gonzalez (4). SB_Bautista (5), Brantley (11). SF_Goins.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson, Tulowitzki 2); Cleveland 3 (Encarnacion 2, Santana). RISP_Toronto 1 for 12; Cleveland 8 for 13.
Runners moved up_Pillar, Montero. GIDP_Pillar, Goins.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Gonzalez, Santana), (Gonzalez, Lindor, Santana).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 4-7
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|95
|5.52
|Loup
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|5.09
|Beliveau
|0
|4
|6
|6
|1
|0
|20
|7.47
|Valdez
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|6.05
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 8-8
|5
|6
|3
|3
|4
|6
|112
|5.58
|Olson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Shaw, H, 12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.78
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Merritt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.60
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Beliveau pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Beliveau 1-1, Valdez 1-1, Shaw 1-0. HBP_Olson (Pearce), Beliveau (Brantley).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:23. A_34,284 (35,051).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.