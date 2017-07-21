501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:48 pm 07/21/2017 10:48pm
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Btsta rf 5 1 1 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 1 1 2
R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
M.Mntro c 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 2 0 1
Dnldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 2 1 Encrnco dh 4 2 3 4
Morales dh 3 0 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 2 1
Tlwtzki ss 4 0 2 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Barney pr-2b 0 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 2 1
Carrera lf 1 1 1 0 A.Almnt rf 5 2 3 3
Pearce ph-lf 1 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 2 1 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 4 2 2 1
Goins 2b-ss 3 0 1 1
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 38 13 15 13
Toronto 110 010 000— 3
Cleveland 010 040 80x—13

DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_J.Bautista (14), Smoak (15), Tulowitzki (9), Carrera (5), Goins (11), Lindor (29), Encarnacion (12), Jose.Ramirez (30), C.Santana (26), E.Gonzalez (5). 3B_A.Almonte (3). HR_Encarnacion (20), A.Almonte (3). SB_J.Bautista (5), Brantley (11). SF_Goins (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,4-7 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 3
Loup 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3
Beliveau 0 4 6 6 1 0
Valdez 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Cleveland
Bauer W,8-8 5 6 3 3 4 6
Olson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw H,12 2 0 0 0 0 0
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 0
Merritt 1 1 0 0 0 0

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Beliveau pitched to 6 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Olson (Pearce), by Beliveau (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:23. A_34,284 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

