Indians 13, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mntro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Encrnco dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barney pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Carrera lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Pearce ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Goins 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|13
|Toronto
|110
|010
|000—
|3
|Cleveland
|010
|040
|80x—13
DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_J.Bautista (14), Smoak (15), Tulowitzki (9), Carrera (5), Goins (11), Lindor (29), Encarnacion (12), Jose.Ramirez (30), C.Santana (26), E.Gonzalez (5). 3B_A.Almonte (3). HR_Encarnacion (20), A.Almonte (3). SB_J.Bautista (5), Brantley (11). SF_Goins (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,4-7
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Loup
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Beliveau
|0
|4
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Valdez
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,8-8
|5
|6
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Olson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw H,12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merritt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Beliveau pitched to 6 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Olson (Pearce), by Beliveau (Brantley).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:23. A_34,284 (35,051).
