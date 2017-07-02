Indians 11, Tigers 8

501

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 5:16 pm 07/02/2017 05:16pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Lindor ss 6 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Brantley lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .303
Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Encarnacion dh 4 2 2 2 1 0 .263
a-Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Ramirez 3b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .325
Chisenhall rf 2 2 1 2 3 0 .305
Santana 1b 4 0 2 3 1 1 .230
Zimmer cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278
Gomes c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Totals 41 11 14 11 8 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Avila c-1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .310
J.Martinez rf 2 0 2 1 1 0 .307
McCann c 2 1 2 4 0 0 .210
Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .262
den Dekker rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Castellanos 3b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .247
V.Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Mahtook cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Romine lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Machado 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .313
Totals 39 8 11 8 5 10
Cleveland 022 403 000—11 14 1
Detroit 001 000 106— 8 11 0

a-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.

E_Goody (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Santana 2 (20), Gomes (12), J.Martinez (10). 3B_Encarnacion (1). HR_Chisenhall (11), off Verlander; Ramirez (14), off Verlander; Ramirez (15), off Bell; McCann (9), off Logan; Castellanos (10), off Armstrong. RBIs_Encarnacion 2 (45), Ramirez 4 (42), Chisenhall 2 (46), Santana 3 (46), Avila (29), J.Martinez (31), Castellanos 2 (42), McCann 4 (25). SB_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 2, Ramirez, Gomes 3, Gonzalez 2); Detroit 4 (V.Martinez 3, den Dekker). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Detroit 3 for 10.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 4-3 6 2 1 1 5 7 99 3.33
Goody 1 2 1 0 0 2 24 1.14
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Logan 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 17 5.30
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 5.06
Allen, S, 16-17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.78
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 5-5 3 1-3 9 7 7 3 0 96 4.96
Bell 2 2-3 4 4 4 2 3 60 3.52
Saupold 1 0 0 0 2 1 30 2.20
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.00
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.44

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1, Allen 1-0, Bell 2-2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:55. A_30,429 (41,681).

