Indians 11, Tigers 8

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Gonzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Guyer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Perez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.325
|Chisenhall rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.305
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.230
|Zimmer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|8
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Avila c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.310
|J.Martinez rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|McCann c
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.210
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|den Dekker rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.247
|V.Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Romine lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Machado 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|5
|10
|Cleveland
|022
|403
|000—11
|14
|1
|Detroit
|001
|000
|106—
|8
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.
E_Goody (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Santana 2 (20), Gomes (12), J.Martinez (10). 3B_Encarnacion (1). HR_Chisenhall (11), off Verlander; Ramirez (14), off Verlander; Ramirez (15), off Bell; McCann (9), off Logan; Castellanos (10), off Armstrong. RBIs_Encarnacion 2 (45), Ramirez 4 (42), Chisenhall 2 (46), Santana 3 (46), Avila (29), J.Martinez (31), Castellanos 2 (42), McCann 4 (25). SB_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 2, Ramirez, Gomes 3, Gonzalez 2); Detroit 4 (V.Martinez 3, den Dekker). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Detroit 3 for 10.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 4-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|99
|3.33
|Goody
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.14
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Logan
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|17
|5.30
|Armstrong
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.06
|Allen, S, 16-17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.78
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 5-5
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|0
|96
|4.96
|Bell
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|60
|3.52
|Saupold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|2.20
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.00
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.44
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1, Allen 1-0, Bell 2-2.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:55. A_30,429 (41,681).