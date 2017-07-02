Indians 11, Tigers 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Lindor ss 6 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Brantley lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .303 Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Encarnacion dh 4 2 2 2 1 0 .263 a-Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Ramirez 3b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .325 Chisenhall rf 2 2 1 2 3 0 .305 Santana 1b 4 0 2 3 1 1 .230 Zimmer cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278 Gomes c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Totals 41 11 14 11 8 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Avila c-1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .310 J.Martinez rf 2 0 2 1 1 0 .307 McCann c 2 1 2 4 0 0 .210 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .262 den Dekker rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Castellanos 3b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .247 V.Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Mahtook cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Romine lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Machado 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .313 Totals 39 8 11 8 5 10

Cleveland 022 403 000—11 14 1 Detroit 001 000 106— 8 11 0

a-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.

E_Goody (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Santana 2 (20), Gomes (12), J.Martinez (10). 3B_Encarnacion (1). HR_Chisenhall (11), off Verlander; Ramirez (14), off Verlander; Ramirez (15), off Bell; McCann (9), off Logan; Castellanos (10), off Armstrong. RBIs_Encarnacion 2 (45), Ramirez 4 (42), Chisenhall 2 (46), Santana 3 (46), Avila (29), J.Martinez (31), Castellanos 2 (42), McCann 4 (25). SB_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 2, Ramirez, Gomes 3, Gonzalez 2); Detroit 4 (V.Martinez 3, den Dekker). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Detroit 3 for 10.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 4-3 6 2 1 1 5 7 99 3.33 Goody 1 2 1 0 0 2 24 1.14 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38 Logan 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 17 5.30 Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 5.06 Allen, S, 16-17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.78 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 5-5 3 1-3 9 7 7 3 0 96 4.96 Bell 2 2-3 4 4 4 2 3 60 3.52 Saupold 1 0 0 0 2 1 30 2.20 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.00 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.44

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1, Allen 1-0, Bell 2-2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:55. A_30,429 (41,681).