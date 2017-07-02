501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 11, Tigers 8

Indians 11, Tigers 8

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 5:16 pm 07/02/2017 05:16pm
Share
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 0 0
E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0 Avila c-1b 4 1 1 1
Lindor ss 6 1 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 2 1
Brntley lf 4 2 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 1 2 4
Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 2 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 2 2 2 dn Dkkr rf 2 1 1 0
R.Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 2
Jose.Rm 3b 4 4 3 4 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0
Chsnhll rf 2 2 1 2 Mahtook cf 5 0 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 2 3 An.Rmne lf 5 1 1 0
B.Zmmer cf 5 0 2 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 2 2 0
Gomes c 5 0 2 0
Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 39 8 11 8
Cleveland 022 403 000—11
Detroit 001 000 106— 8

E_Goody (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Detroit 9. 2B_C.Santana 2 (20), Gomes (12), J.Martinez (10). 3B_Encarnacion (1). HR_Jose.Ramirez 2 (15), Chisenhall (11), J.McCann (9), Castellanos (10). SB_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger W,4-3 6 2 1 1 5 7
Goody 1 2 1 0 0 2
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Logan 1-3 5 5 5 0 0
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Allen S,16-17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Verlander L,5-5 3 1-3 9 7 7 3 0
Bell 2 2-3 4 4 4 2 3
Saupold 1 0 0 0 2 1
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 2
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:55. A_30,429 (41,681).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 11, Tigers 8
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News