Indians 11, Tigers 8

|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Guyer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|dn Dkkr rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Perez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|An.Rmne lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mchdo 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|Cleveland
|022
|403
|000—11
|Detroit
|001
|000
|106—
|8
E_Goody (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Detroit 9. 2B_C.Santana 2 (20), Gomes (12), J.Martinez (10). 3B_Encarnacion (1). HR_Jose.Ramirez 2 (15), Chisenhall (11), J.McCann (9), Castellanos (10). SB_Brantley (8), Encarnacion (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,4-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Goody
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Logan
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Allen S,16-17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Verlander L,5-5
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|0
|Bell
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Saupold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:55. A_30,429 (41,681).