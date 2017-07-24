Grichuk, Leake lead Cardinals to an 8-2 win over Rockies

501.5
By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 11:04 pm 07/24/2017 11:04pm
Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters, left, dives for the throw from Rockies' Mark Reynolds as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, right, scores during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in St. Louis. Reynolds was charged with a throwing error on the play (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.

Leake’s six-strikeout performance was his best since giving up one run over eight innings against Washington on June 30. It was the first win for Leake (7-8) against the Rockies since Aug. 10, 2011.

Kevin Siegrist pitched the Cardinals out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by getting Gerardo Parra to strike out and Mark Reynolds to fly out. Tyler Lyons struck out the side in the ninth.

The Cardinals improved to 20-5 against the Rockies at home since the 2010 season. Colorado fell to 3-14 in its last 17 road games.

Grichuk’s two-run homer off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (10-4) gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fourth, extending his home run streak to a career-high four games.

